Hello Conference-USA and good-bye FIU. The Bulldogs opened their league play this weekend with a win over the Panthers and looked like the best versions of themselves doing it. In today’s Monday reaction, I will spell out what I think is trending upwards and what I think is trending downwards. I will also tell you the one thing this team needs to reach its goals this season.

Trending Down: Pass defense. FIU QB, James Morgan, is a ball player. He was not afraid to throw rainbows high into the Lincoln Parish sky on Friday night and he struck gold more than once. Many of those deep balls were over the head of star corner Amik Robertson. He failed to lock down his sideline, and that is not acceptable from a player of his caliber. He sets the physical and emotional tone of the secondary and for that reason, he has to be better. Relinquishing almost 400 yards of turf on opening night of conference play is not a good precedent moving forward. They will have a chance to rebound against a poor Rice team next week, but for now they are the weak link.

Trending Up: The rushing attack. Last week I spoke about the uncertainty surrounding the rush. On Friday night, Justin Henderson and Jaqwis Dancy put those worries to rest. Collectively they ran for 214 yards on only 32 carries. That is an average of 6.7 yards per carry and the kind of efficient and effective rushing the Bulldogs need to open up the passing game for J’Mar Smith. Henderson introduced a downhill style that found him in the endzone three times. It is the perfect compliment to the finesse of Dancy and if the two can continue on their current trajectory, they make this team incredibly difficult to defend.

Trending Down: The new uniforms. Tech underwent their first major uniform redesign in over 30 years this off-season. However, Friday night’s red-out forced them to dig a little deeper into the wardrobe. The red uniforms of recent past were a stark reminder that the new duds are as cookie-cutter as they come. If you do a quick google search of other G5 programs outfitted by Adidas, you will find that many use the same template. I am all for staying on the cutting edge of technology, but this kind of acquiescence is not acceptable. For many fans, the red, white and blue stripes that arched over the shoulder pads of each Bulldog were iconic. Now, they have been relegated to the side of the sleeve and shortened considerably. I won’t bore you with all of the nuances of why I don’t like the new uniforms; but I will say seeing the old-design make a mid-season cameo was a sad reminder of what once was and may never again be.

Trending Up: I will say it again, J’Mar Smith is good. More importantly, his stock as a leader is rising. The senior quarterback’s body language has improved exponentially this season. In the past, we have seen him wallow on the sidelines, disengaged from his teammates and coaches. Friday night, he was patting his receivers on the helmet and commanding the offense with respect, care and control. To be fair, there were a few missed throws, one for an easy touchdown, but that is a given. How he is responding to those misses is what is making all the difference. He has maintained a positive, team-focused attitude and it is showing. The offense converted 31 first downs against the Panthers and dominated the time of possession battle with almost 37 minutes. Smith also threw for 290 yards en route to converting 10 of 17 3rd downs. It finally appears the offense is working in concert. The QB is leading, the offensive line is pushing at the point of attack, the receivers are creating space and the backs are tiring opposing defenses. This all starts with the leadership of of J’Mar Smith.

Trending Up: Bailey Hale. He had a tough go of it in Austin a month ago, but has found his footing since. He went 5 for 5 on Friday with two 40+ yarders and a rather large shot of confidence. His teammates will need him at crucial points this season and right now he appears ready for them.

Trending Up: Scheduling. The Bulldogs travel to 0-4 Rice this Saturday. Then it is a bye week before taking on another winless team in the UMass Minutemen. With all due respect to every opponent and a heavy dose of superstition, the Bulldogs are positioned nicely.

One Thing: Patience. Write it on your mirror, make it your phone lock screen, order a magnet and put it on your fridge. This team has quietly progressed every week. They are focused on one goal at a time while the rest of us are concerned with the big picture. “Will they win the conference? Will they get to 10 wins? Will they win another bowl game? Will they draw a crowd? Will they choke?” Do not concern yourselves with these things, they will be revealed with time. Instead ask only one question. “Will they make the next play?” More often than not, that answer has been yes.



