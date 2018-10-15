Louisiana Tech’s defense stifled UTSA all night and the Bulldogs used big plays on offense to defeat the Roadrunners 31-3. J’Mar Smith threw for 309 yards including a 67-yard touchdown pass to George Scott. Let’s look back at some of the key plays.





1. The George Scott touchdown in the 3rd quarter put Tech up 24-0 and basically put the game out of reach. The sophomore receiver now has three catches on the season and will look to work himself into the stat sheet more in the second half of the season.

2. In the first quarter, UTSA had the ball for their first possession already down 7-0. Roadrunners QB Cordale Grundy tossed one to Blaze Moorhead for a 52 yard gain to the LA Tech 35. On 2nd and 8, Collin Scott sacked Grundy, taking UTSA out of field goal range. Scott’s sack took UTSA out of field goal range and set the tone for the Bulldog’s first half shutout.

3. On 3rd and 2, late in the first half, Tech was hanging on to a 10-0 lead. The Bulldogs had just punted on their two previous possessions. J’Mar Smith hit Adrian Hardy for 24 yards to get down to the UTSA 32. The Bulldogs would go on to score to go up 17-0.

Kam McKnight had 42 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries. Scott had 88 yards receiving, Hardy had 87, and Teddy Veal had 75 yards. On defense, Immanuel Turner had a sack and L’Jarius Sneed had an interception. Jordan Bradford had a fumble recovery. Darryl Lewis and Collin Scott led the way with 6 tackles each.

UTSA has not scored a touchdown in the last two meetings with Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1) return home to face UTEP (0-6, 0-2) – a winless team that showed life last week in a 27-24 home loss to North Texas.