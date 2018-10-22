Louisiana Tech held on to beat UTEP 31-24. Thank God for Jaylon Ferguson. That’s all that needs to be said.

The Top 3 Plays of the Game:

1. UTEP got the ball at the 49 yard line with 1:47 to play with a chance to tie or go for the one point lead. Facing 3rd and Goal at the LA Tech 8 yard line, Jaylon Ferguson got another sack, his second of the drive. The sack knocked UTEP back to the 20 yard line and forced a 4th down pass that fell incomplete.

2. With 6:32 left to play, Tech faced a 4th and 1 from the UTEP 47. The game was tied at 24 and Tech finished the game just 1-10 on 3rd down, but on 4th down, Head Coach Skip Holtz came up with a great play call. J’Mar Smith faked a handoff and rolled left. He ended up walking untouched into the end zone after the entire UTEP defense bit on the fake.

3. On UTEP’s second possession, L’Jarius Sneed picked off a batted ball and raced into the end zone. Tech had to punt on their first two possessions, so this put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. The margin of victory was 7 points, so you could make the case this was the difference in the game.

Darryl Lewis led the team with 9 tackles. Amik Robertson had 7 tackles and two pass deflections. Ferguson ended up with 3.5 sacks. Dae’Von Washinton had 5 tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

Teddy Veal had 11 cacthes for 103 yards, and Jaqwis Dancy had 12 carries for 93 yards.

Ferguson has 37 career sacks. The Conference USA record for career sacks is 37.5 by DeWayne White of Louisville from 2000-2002. Walter Johnson holds the LA Tech record with 38 sacks from 1983-1986.