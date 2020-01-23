Louisiana Tech survived a late Middle Tennessee run to pick up an 80-73 road win Thursday night in Murfreesboro, TN.

The Bulldogs came out clicking on all cylinders in the first half leading by as many as 17 points. DaQuan Bracey would connect on a three pointer as time expired in the first half to give Tech a 46-31 lead at the break.

Tech would stretch their lead out to as many as 23 before MTSU began its comeback.

A Bracey three pointer gave Tech a 71-48 lead with 8:47 remaining in the contest.

The Blue Raiders would then go on a 25-5 run to close the gap to within 3 with 26 seconds remaining.

Kalob Ledoux would hit 2 free throws with 21 second remanining, and Mo Muhammed would pull down his career-high 17th rebound and knock down 2 more free throws to ice the game at 80-73 with 12 seconds remaining.

For the night, Muhammed was an absolute monster on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. The senior scored a career-high 22 points to go along with a career-high 17 rebounds.

Derric Jean (15 pts), DaQuan Bracey (14 pts), and Kalob Ledoux (13 pts) would each score in double figures as well.

Tech shot 29/49 (59%) from the field and 7/13 (54%) from behind the three-point line. The Bulldogs once again struggled at the free throw line going 15/25 (60%).

For MTSU, Antonio Green and C.J. Jones led the way with 16 points apiece.

Tech will be back in action Saturday afternoon against UAB. Tipoff is set for 2 pm on ESPN+.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1, and get 6 months of premium access. Use the promo code "BTB6." We are your #1 source for La Tech Athletics!