Murphy initially announced his intentions to Louisiana Tech back on February 22nd. The transfer became official March 29th.

Murphy spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Connecticut.

After much consideration, I have decided to commit to Louisiana Tech to finish my collegiate football career. Thank you all for the support throughout this process. I couldn't be more excited to be a bulldog!! @CoachHoltz @CoachDiaco pic.twitter.com/OshmBo4ika

Asked why he chose Louisiana Tech, Murphy told BleedTechBlue.com, "First of all, I was attracted to the great winning culture at Tech. Coach Holtz is incredible along with the rest of the staff. Also, my previous relationship with Coach Diaco and the familiarity I have with his system after working in it for two years at UConn. Finally, getting around the team and support staff I really felt at home and knew it was a great fit for me!"

Murphy signed with Connecticut in 2015 where Louisiana Tech DC Bob Diaco was then the head coach.

On what it's like to play for Diaco, Murphy said, "It's really a great experience. He instills great competitive belief in his guys because you know that you are prepared for anything. His energy and passion is contagious which makes for a great environment to craft your skills and learn in."

The 6'1, 288-pound Murphy comes to La Tech after playing nearly 700 snaps in 34 career games for the Huskies.

Murphy will compete for playing time for the Bulldogs alongside rising senior Courtney Wallace and redshirt freshman D.J. Jackson.

