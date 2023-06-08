Crider is a right-handed pitcher from Dyersberg State Community College in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

As a sophomore in 2023, Crider had a 2.77 ERA in 26 innings pitched. The Paragould, AR native struck out 50 (!!!!) hitters while limiting opponents to a .200 batting average.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Crider told BleedTechBlue.com, "LA Tech has always been one of my dream schools and when I was presented the opportunity it was a no brainer for me! Everything about it feels like home, and the amount of support from the community was something that really stood out to me."

The 6'4, 225-pound right-hander will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2024.

---

