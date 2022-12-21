National Signing Day Hub | Live Blog of Louisiana Tech's Signing Day
The early signing period has arrived as the class of 2023 football recruits can officially sign with college programs across the country.
Louisiana Tech enters the day with 17 verbal commitments in a recruiting class that ranks as the 12th best G5 recruiting class in the country.
With some prospects still on the board expected to make their decisions on Wednesday, join us with our live blog for all news, updates and highlights from Louisiana Tech's 2023 Signing Day.
We will continue to provide updates throughout the day.
7:11 AM - OL Roy Brackins is LA Tech's first signee of the morning
7:18 AM - Union Parish DB Cam Hill is in
7:23 AM - Tech gets the paperwork in for New Orleans OL
7:34 AM - TE Eli Finley from Rockwall-Heath HS is in. Finley held an offer from Oregon
7:40 AM - OL Ja'Marion "SugarBear" Kennedy signs with the Bulldogs over Memphis & UL-Lafayette
7:46 AM - Athletic LB signs with the Bulldogs
7:51 AM - LB from Carroll HS is in
8:00 AM - Powerful RB out of Houston is a Bulldog
8:15 AM - Hard-nosed safety signs with LA Tech
8:25 AM - LA Tech lands its signal caller in the 2023 class
8:42 AM - Dakota Williams makes it official. Tech flipped Williams from Tulane.
8:52 AM - LA Tech land OL from Carthage with 16 offers
10:37 AM - DE out of Houston joins the Tech family
10:44 AM - LA Tech lands big DT out of West Feliciana HS
10:50 AM - Athletic OL from Tioga HS signs with Louisiana Tech
11:02 AM - Tech lands CB out of New Orleans area
---
