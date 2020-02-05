National Signing Day Tracker | Who has joined the La Tech Family?
Skip Holtz and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will welcome its newest signees to the program on Wednesday.
Keep track of each and every signee throughout the day right here. We will continue to update throughout the day.
Louisiana Tech signed 20 players in the early signing period.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1, and get 6 months of premium access. Use the promo code "BTB6" and sign-up today. Offer expires today!
Ralpheal "Taz" Marshall is the first signee of the morning. Marshall was a HS teammate of Tech QB signee J.D. Head.
Grad transfer QB Luke Anthony is the second signee of the day for the Bulldogs. Anthony comes to La Tech from Abilene Christian University where he threw for over 6,000 yards and 51 touchdowns.
The third signee of the day is defensive back Dallas Taylor-Cortez. Taylor-Cortez signed with the Bulldogs out of Iowa Western Community College.