Nelson Mbanasor commits to LA Tech

Mbanasor will come to Louisiana Tech after spending the previous five seasons of his career at Texas Tech.

In 2021, the Pflugerville, Texas native played a career-high 210 snaps and had 9 QB hurries for the Red Raiders.

On how his visit to Ruston went this weekend, Mbanasor told BleedTechBlue.com, "Great. JMac, Coach Power and Coach Cumbie are great men. Met some of the guys, linked back up with (LA Tech strength coaches) Dave Scholz and Danny Johnson. I felt the connection as soon as I touched down."

Mbanasor will have one season of eligibility remaining beginning in 2022.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the commitment of Nelson Mbanasor to Louisiana Tech. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



