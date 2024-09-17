NFL 'Dogs Week 2 | Milton Williams collects first sack of 2024

in other news
GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs NC State
LA Tech & NC State are set for an 11 AM kickoff on Saturday.
Three Keys to Victory | NC State
How can the Dogs tame the Wolfpack tomorrow in Raleigh?
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs NC State
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday in Raleigh.
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs NC State
What does the matchup on paper look like when comparing Pro Football Focus player grades?
in other news
GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs NC State
LA Tech & NC State are set for an 11 AM kickoff on Saturday.
Three Keys to Victory | NC State
How can the Dogs tame the Wolfpack tomorrow in Raleigh?
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs NC State
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday in Raleigh.
Five former Bulldogs saw action in week one of the NFL season over the weekend.
Amik Robertson, Milton Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Xavier Woods, and Jeff Driskel make up the group.
Let's take a look at how each performed in week one, per Pro Football Focus.
CB Amik Robertson (Lions) - 18 snaps played, 62.4 PFF overall grade, opponents completed 1/2 passes for 19 yards when targeting Robertson, 1 PBU
Milton Williams (Eagles) - 25 snaps played, 53.9 PFF overall grade, 2 tackles, 1 sack, 3 STOPs
L'Jarius Sneed (Titans) - 57 snaps played, 46.4 PFF overall grade, 2 tackles, opponents completed 2/4 passes for 35 yards when targeting Sneed, 1 penalty committed
Xavier Woods (Panthers) - 69 snaps played, 49.6 PFF overall grade, 2 tackles, opponents completed 1/2 passes for 5 yards when targeting Woods
Jeff Driskel (Commanders) - 1 snap played, no stats, Driskel is currently the backup QB to Jayden Daniels in Washington
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue