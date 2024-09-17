Advertisement

GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs NC State

GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs NC State

LA Tech & NC State are set for an 11 AM kickoff on Saturday.

 • Ben Carlisle
Three Keys to Victory | NC State

Three Keys to Victory | NC State

How can the Dogs tame the Wolfpack tomorrow in Raleigh?

 • Evan Spencer
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs NC State

Betting Preview | LA Tech vs NC State

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday in Raleigh.

 • Ben Carlisle
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs NC State

Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs NC State

What does the matchup on paper look like when comparing Pro Football Focus player grades?

Premium content
 • Ben Carlisle
Know the Opponent | NC State

Know the Opponent | NC State

Jacey Zembal helps us preview the Wolfpack.

 • Ben Carlisle

Published Sep 17, 2024
NFL 'Dogs Week 2 | Milton Williams collects first sack of 2024
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Five former Bulldogs saw action in week one of the NFL season over the weekend.

Amik Robertson, Milton Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Xavier Woods, and Jeff Driskel make up the group.

Let's take a look at how each performed in week one, per Pro Football Focus.

CB Amik Robertson (Lions) - 18 snaps played, 62.4 PFF overall grade, opponents completed 1/2 passes for 19 yards when targeting Robertson, 1 PBU

Milton Williams (Eagles) - 25 snaps played, 53.9 PFF overall grade, 2 tackles, 1 sack, 3 STOPs

L'Jarius Sneed (Titans) - 57 snaps played, 46.4 PFF overall grade, 2 tackles, opponents completed 2/4 passes for 35 yards when targeting Sneed, 1 penalty committed

Xavier Woods (Panthers) - 69 snaps played, 49.6 PFF overall grade, 2 tackles, opponents completed 1/2 passes for 5 yards when targeting Woods

Jeff Driskel (Commanders) - 1 snap played, no stats, Driskel is currently the backup QB to Jayden Daniels in Washington

---

