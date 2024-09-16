The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs fall at NC State, host Tulsa on Saturday

Louisiana Tech (1-1) suffered its first defeat of the 2024 season at NC State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will return home on Saturday when they will host Tulsa in non-conference action.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM on ESPN+.

Let's take a look back at the game against NC State + a quick glimpse into the matchup against Tulsa this Saturday.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Tech's Defense is Real

Jeremiah Johnson's defense was fantastic in a win over Nicholls on August 31st, but we wanted to see how the Bulldogs would fare against a step up in competition in the Wolfpack.

The unit was very good for a second straight game on Saturday.

Tech limited the Wolfpack to only 23 points offensively and 361 total yards.

NC State averaged only 4.5 yards per play in the game. Not bad for a defense that was on the field for 38 minutes.

The work continues this week when Tulsa comes to town.

2 — Run game woes continue

For a second straight game Louisiana Tech struggled mightily to run the football.

The Bulldogs rushed for only 43 yards on 19 carries.

Through two games, Tech is averaging only 2.5 yards per carry.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have turned the football over 7 times in two games. A competent run game would go a long way in allowing Jack Turner to settle in at quarterback and become more efficient.

3 — Buck's Leg

Buck Buchanan has a MONSTER LEG.

The junior kicker tied a program record with a 57-yard field goal late in the second quarter.



