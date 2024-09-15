Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 15, 2024
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs NC State
Default Avatar
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-1) went on the road for the first time in 2024 and saw itself fall 30-20 at NC State (2-1) on Saturday afternoon.

After leading 17-6 at halftime, the Bulldogs were outscored 24-3 in the second half by the Wolfpack.

Jack Turner returned to the lineup for the Bulldogs at quarterback and finished 19/36 (53%) for 281 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT.

Offensively, the Bulldogs totaled 324 yards in the defeat.

Let's detail some of key individual performances and snap count totals, per Pro Football Focus.

Tech's offense ran 56 snaps in the contest.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In