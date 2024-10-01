Five former Bulldogs saw action in week four of the NFL season over the weekend.

Amik Robertson, Milton Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Xavier Woods, and Jeff Driskel make up the group.

Let's take a look at how each performed in week one, per Pro Football Focus.

CB Amik Robertson (Lions) - 52 snaps played, 73 PFF overall grade, 8 tackles, opponents completed 5/8 passes for 40 yards when targeting Robertson, 2 PBU

Milton Williams (Eagles) - 30 snaps played, 67.5 PFF overall grade, 1 QB Pressure, 2 tackles

L'Jarius Sneed (Titans) - 60 snaps played, 56.8 PFF overall grade, 2 tackles, opponents completed 0/2 passes for 0 yards when targeting Sneed

Xavier Woods (Panthers) - 67 snaps played, 64.4 PFF overall grade, 9 tackles, opponents completed 3/4 passes for 10 yards and threw 1 INT when targeting Woods

Jeff Driskel (Commanders) - 0 snaps played, no stats, Driskel is currently the backup QB to Jayden Daniels in Washington

---

