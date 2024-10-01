PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVpYSDJMOUhWSlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

NFL 'Dogs Week 4 | Woods INT & Robertson plays season-high in snaps

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Five former Bulldogs saw action in week four of the NFL season over the weekend.

Amik Robertson, Milton Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Xavier Woods, and Jeff Driskel make up the group.

Let's take a look at how each performed in week one, per Pro Football Focus.

CB Amik Robertson (Lions) - 52 snaps played, 73 PFF overall grade, 8 tackles, opponents completed 5/8 passes for 40 yards when targeting Robertson, 2 PBU

Milton Williams (Eagles) - 30 snaps played, 67.5 PFF overall grade, 1 QB Pressure, 2 tackles

L'Jarius Sneed (Titans) - 60 snaps played, 56.8 PFF overall grade, 2 tackles, opponents completed 0/2 passes for 0 yards when targeting Sneed

Xavier Woods (Panthers) - 67 snaps played, 64.4 PFF overall grade, 9 tackles, opponents completed 3/4 passes for 10 yards and threw 1 INT when targeting Woods

Jeff Driskel (Commanders) - 0 snaps played, no stats, Driskel is currently the backup QB to Jayden Daniels in Washington

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

