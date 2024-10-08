NFL 'Dogs Week 5 | Woods plays his best game of 2024

Five former Bulldogs continue to play in the NFL during the 2024 season. Lighter week for the former 'Dogs with numerous bye weeks in week 5.

Amik Robertson, Milton Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Xavier Woods, and Jeff Driskel make up the group.

Let's take a look at how each performed in week one, per Pro Football Focus.

CB Amik Robertson (Lions) - Bye Week

Milton Williams (Eagles) - Bye Week

L'Jarius Sneed (Titans) - Bye Week

Xavier Woods (Panthers) - 74 snaps played, 75.1 PFF overall grade, 6 tackles, opponents completed 2/2 passes for 9 yards when targeting Woods

Jeff Driskel (Commanders) - 0 snaps played, no stats, Marcus Mariota was activated from IR, and Driskel will now be the 3rd string QB in Washington.

