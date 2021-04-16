 BleedTechBlue - No. 13 Louisiana Tech to host Southern Miss in crucial C-USA series
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-16 07:53:17 -0500') }} baseball Edit

No. 13 Louisiana Tech to host Southern Miss in crucial C-USA series

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
#13 Louisiana Tech (24-7, 10-2) and Southern Miss (21-10, 8-3) will square-off in a crucial Conference USA series in Ruston this weekend.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles met three weeks ago in Hattiesburg where Louisiana Tech was able to win three of four games.

Game Times

Friday | 6 PM

Saturday | 2 PM (DH)

Sunday | 1 PM

All four games can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will have the radio calls on SportsTalk 97.7 FM throughout the series.

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-0, 1.35) vs RHP Hunter Stanley (5-1, 2.09)

Saturday (G1) | RHP Ryan Jennings (2-2, 5.15) vs RHP Walker Powell (5-1, 2.49)

Saturday (G2) | LHP Cade Gibson (3-2, 4.75) vs RHP Ben Ethridge (3-1, 2.59)

Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (6-1, 2.92) vs LHP Drew Boyd (2-2, 3.65)

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters the series having won 16 of its last 18 games.

Hunter Wells enjoyed his best series of the year last weekend at Rice when the senior went 11/18 (.611) with 1 home run and 7 RBI. Wells was named the LSWA Hitter of the Week for the performance.


Jonathan Fincher threw his 2nd shutout of 2021 last Friday night in Tech's 6-0 win over Rice. The left-hander allowed just four hits and one walk in the victory.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

Southern Miss has not lost a conference game since dropping three of four to Louisiana Tech in late March.

Gabe Montenegro is 16/34 (.471) with 4 RBI out of the leadoff spot in his last eight games.

Over those eight games, the Golden Eagles have really heated up offensively and are averaging over eight runs per game.

On the mound, Southern Miss continues to be one of the nation's best. With a 3.16 team era, the Golden Eagles boast an era that ranks 8th nationally.

Statistical Comparison

How do LA Tech and Southern Miss stack up statistically? 
Statistic Louisiana Tech Southern Miss

Runs Per Game

7.6

5.7

Team Batting Average

.302

.239

Slugging %

.481

.434

Home Runs

34

36

Stolen Bases

15

19

ERA

3.66

3.16

Batting Average Against

.252

.224

Strikeouts Per 9 IP

8.0

10.3

Fielding %

.973

.970

{{ article.author_name }}