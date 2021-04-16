BleedTechBlue - No. 13 Louisiana Tech to host Southern Miss in crucial C-USA series

Hunter Wells enjoyed his best series of the year last weekend at Rice when the senior went 11/18 (.611) with 1 home run and 7 RBI. Wells was named the LSWA Hitter of the Week for the performance.

Louisiana Tech enters the series having won 16 of its last 18 games.

All four games can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will have the radio calls on SportsTalk 97.7 FM throughout the series.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles met three weeks ago in Hattiesburg where Louisiana Tech was able to win three of four games.

#13 Louisiana Tech (24-7, 10-2) and Southern Miss (21-10, 8-3) will square-off in a crucial Conference USA series in Ruston this weekend.

Coach Burroughs always mentions how much of a "stat guy" that Hunter Wells ( @hunter_wells1 ) is. How's this for a stat? Since March 6th, Wells is 42/98 (.429) with 5 HR and 25 RBI in 23 games. The SR has raised his batting average 200 points in this timeframe. #HBTD

Jonathan Fincher threw his 2nd shutout of 2021 last Friday night in Tech's 6-0 win over Rice. The left-hander allowed just four hits and one walk in the victory.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

Southern Miss has not lost a conference game since dropping three of four to Louisiana Tech in late March.

Gabe Montenegro is 16/34 (.471) with 4 RBI out of the leadoff spot in his last eight games.

Over those eight games, the Golden Eagles have really heated up offensively and are averaging over eight runs per game.

On the mound, Southern Miss continues to be one of the nation's best. With a 3.16 team era, the Golden Eagles boast an era that ranks 8th nationally.

