No. 14 Diamond Dogs set to tangle with ODU in 2-game non-conference series

Louisiana Tech (36-14, 22-8) will square-off with ODU (36-14, 22-10) in a two-game non-conference series at J.C. Love Field beginning Thursday night.

Game Times

Thursday | 6 PM

Friday | 6 PM

Both contests can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will also have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM throughout the series.

Pitching Probables

Thursday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (7-1, 2.58) vs LHP Tommy Gertner (2-1, 4.34)

Friday | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech won three of four games over UTSA in Ruston last weekend.

With the 17-7 victory on Sunday, the Bulldogs won the West Division of C-USA and will be the 2-seed in the conference tournament next week.

Offensively, Tech averaged 9 runs per game in the series victory over the Roadrunners.

Hunter Wells enjoyed one of his better weekends of the year at the plate going 9/14 (.642) with 1 HR and 5 RBI.

For his effort, Wells was named C-USA Co-Hitter of the Week.

Wells is now hitting .369 with 9 HR and 42 RBI.

Scouting the Monarchs

ODU won three of four games at home against Western Kentucky last weekend.

The Monarchs finished C-USA play at 22-10 and will be the 4-seed in the conference tournament next week.

ODU enters the series with Louisiana Tech as one of the best offensive teams in the entire country.

The Monarchs rank 8th nationally in runs per game, 2nd in home runs, and 2nd in slugging percentage.

Kyle Battle leads the offensive charge with a .335 batting average to go along with 17 HR and 63 RBI.

Statistical Comparison