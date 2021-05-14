No. 14 Diamond Dogs to host UTSA in C-USA action

Louisiana Tech (33-13, 19-7) will return home after a 7-game road trip to host UTSA (21-21, 13-14) in C-USA action this weekend.

Game Times

Friday - 6 PM

Saturday - 2 PM (DH)

Sunday - 1 PM

The first 3 games can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Game 4 on Sunday can be streamed on ESPN+.

Dave Nitz will have the radio call throughout the series on SporsTalk 97.7 FM.

Pitching Probables

Friday - LHP Jonathan Fincher (7-0, 2.06) vs RHP Pepper Jones (0-2, 6.00)

Saturday (G1) - RHP Ryan Jennings (4-3, 4.40) vs RHP Jacob Jimenez (2-2, 2.79)

Saturday (G2) - LHP Cade Gibson (3-3, 5.80) vs TBA

Sunday - RHP Jarret Whorff (8-1, 3.06) vs TBA

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend off of a 16-8 loss to LSU Tuesday night.

In the loss, Tech's bullpen allowed 16 runs over the final 4.2 innings of the game.

The bullpen will need to be better this weekend against a UTSA team that is averaging over 8 runs per game.

Offensively, Cole McConnell is swinging a hot bat for the Bulldogs.

Since April 10th over 18 games, the sophomore left fielder is 26/67 (.388) with 7 extra base hits and 12 RBI.

Scouting the Roadrunners

UTSA enters the weekend off a series split with #19 Old Dominion last weekend.

The Roadrunners are averaging 8.1 runs per game, good for 8th nationally.

C Nick Thornquist leads the explosive offensive attack with a .335 batting average to go along with 12 home runs and 43 RBI.

On the mound, Pepper Jones will get the start Friday night. Jones has a 6.00 ERA over 15 innings of work.

Statistical Comparison