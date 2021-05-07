 BleedTechBlue - No. 14 Diamond Dogs travel to FIU for C-USA Series
No. 14 Diamond Dogs travel to FIU for C-USA Series

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

#14 Louisiana Tech (32-11, 18-6) will travel to Miami for a 4-game Conference USA series with FIU (17-27, 8-16) this weekend.

Game Times

Friday | 6 PM

Saturday | 1 PM (DH)

Sunday | 11 AM

All four games in the series can be streamed through CUSA.tv (subscription required).

Dave Nitz will also have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM throughout the weekend.

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (7-0, 2.02) vs LHP Garrett Rukes (3-5, 4.63)

Saturday (G1) | RHP Ryan Jennings (4-3, 4.40) vs RHP Tyler Myrick (6-3, 5.46)

Saturday (G2) | LHP Cade Gibson (3-3, 5.48) vs RHP Steven Casey (3-2, 3.74)

Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (8-1, 3.15) vs TBA

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech comes into the series off a sweep of Middle Tennessee last weekend.

Steele Netterville returned to the Bulldog lineup for the first time in nearly a month to go 5/15 (.333) with 2 HR and 4 RBI in the series.

On the mound, Ryan Jennings tossed a gem against the Blue Raiders on Saturday.

The right-hander tossed a 5-hit shutout in earning his 4th win of the season.

At 18-6 in league play, Tech holds a 1.5 game lead over Southern Miss in the West Division of C-USA with 8 games to go in the regular season.

Scouting the Panthers

FIU has lost 6 of its last 8 games in conference play, all coming against FAU the last two weekends.

Adrian Figueroa leads the team in hitting with a .335 batting average to go along 2 HR and 31 RBI.

On the mound, Garrett Rukes will get the start Friday night.

Rukes, an Alabama transfer, has a 4.63 ERA in 46.2 innings pitched.

Statistical Comparison

How do LA Tech and FIU stack up statistically?
Statistic  Louisiana Tech FIU

Runs Per Game

7.1

5.1

Team Batting Average

.305

.263

Slugging %

.488

.379

Home Runs

50

28

Stolen Bases

20

36

ERA

4.04

6.58

Batting Average Against

.259

.287

Strikeouts Per 9 IP

8.2

8.5

Fielding %

.971

.962

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs throughout the 2021 season.

