BleedTechBlue - No. 14 LA Tech splits series with Marshall

#14 Louisiana Tech (28-11, 14-6) split a series with Marshall (8-24, 4-16) over the weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bates late HR propels Tech to 4-3 win

Trailing 1-0 in the 2nd inning, Jorge Corona hit an opposite field two-run HR to give Tech a 2-1 lead.

Tech would extend its lead to 3-1 on a Cole McConnell RBI-single in the third inning that scored Manny Garcia.

Travis Sankovich would deliver a SAC fly in the 7th inning to trim Tech's lead to 3-2.

In the top of the 8th inning, Cyrus Grimes would tie the game with a solo HR to right field.

In the bottom half of the frame, Parker Bates launched a bomb to RF over the scoreboard to give Tech a 4-3 lead which proved to be the final.

Landon Tomkins got the win in relief while Kyle Crigger earned his second save of the season.

Game 2 | Bulldogs rally late for 11-4 win over Marshall

Louisiana Tech scored 9 runs over the final 2 innings in defeating Marshall 11-4.

In Tech's 6-run 5th inning, Hunter Wells lead-off the inning with a ground out.

Following Wells' groundout, Tech strung together 6 straight hits to take an 8-4 lead.

The 6th and final hit came from Ben Brantley who launched his first HR of the season, a 3-run shot.

Parker Bates would hit a 2-run HR in the 6th inning to stretch the lead out to 10-4.

Brantley, Bates, Cole McConnell, and Jorge Corona all had multiple RBIs in the victory.

Jarret Whorff allowed four earned runs in 6.1 innings of work in earning his team-leading 7th win of the season.

Game 3 | Marshall scores 9 runs in 7th inning to claim 11-5 win

With the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Taylor Young delivered.

The SR 2B hit a go-ahead 3-run HR to give Tech a 5-2 lead entering the 7th inning.

However, Tech was unable to hold the lead.

In the 7th inning, Marshall sent 14 hitters to the plate against 6 Bulldogs pitchers on its way to scoring 9 runs and earning an 11-5 win.

The big blow came Kyle Schaefer hit a grand slam to right field to give Marshall a 7-5 lead.

In the defeat, Young lead the way with the HR and 3 RBI.

Game 4 | Marshall secures series split with 7-2 win

Peter Hutzal would give Marshall an early 1-0 lead with a solo HR to RF in the second inning.

Travis Sankovich would extend to the lead to 3-0 with a 2-run shot of his own in the 5th inning.

Tech would respond with 2 runs in the bottom half of the frame after RBIs from Hunter Wells and Parker Bates.

That's as close as the Bulldogs would get.

Marshall would add 1 run in the 6th, 1 in the 8th, and 2 in the 9th to claim the 7-2 win and split the series.

In the loss, Hunter Wells collected two hits for the Bulldogs.

Up Next

Tech will travel to Middle Tennessee for a 4-game Conference USA series this weekend. First pitch is set for 6 PM Friday night.

