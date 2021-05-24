No. 14 LA Tech swept in two game series by ODU

Louisiana Tech (36-16) was swept by Old Dominion (38-14) in a two-game series at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

The series was played Thursday and Friday night.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | ODU scores 3 in 8th inning, takes down LA Tech 10-8

Louisiana Tech came out with its hair on fire Thursday night.

Lane Burroughs' Bulldogs got three runs in the first inning and looked like they were going to take advantage of an opportunity in terms of increasing the odds to host an NCAA Regional in two weeks.

However, ODU had different plans.

A single run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning by ODU would tie the game at 3.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Tech would respond with four runs to take a 7-3 lead.

The inning was highlighted by RBI singles from Hunter Wells and Manny Garcia.

Ryan Jennings would enter the game on the mound in the 5th inning and really struggle in his first career relief appearance.

Jennings would allow 4 runs in 0.1 innings of work which allowed ODU to tie the game at 7.

ODU 3B Kenny Levari delivered the big blow in the inning with a 3-run HR to right field.

After a brief rain delay in the bottom of the 7th inning, play would resume with the game tied at 7.

After Tech failed to score in the 7th, Kyle Crigger (2-2) went back out for his 4th inning of work on the mound in the 8th inning.

The Monarchs would open the inning with 3 consecutive hits to take an 8-7 lead.

Ryan Teshcko would add a SAC fly to make it 9-7.

An RBI single by Levari later in the frame would extend the lead to 10-7.

Tech scored 1 run in its half of the 8th inning but was unable to overcome the deficit and fell 10-8.

Crigger received the loss on the mound after allowed 3 earned runs in 3.2 inning of work. The right-hander struck out 4.

Offensively, Hunter Wells paced Tech with 3 hits and 2 RBI in the defeat.

Game 2 | Tech unable to hold late lead in 8-7 loss

Trailing 1-0 in the 4th inning, Phillip Matulia delivered a 2-out, 2-run double to give Tech a 2-1 lead.

Parker Bates would add a SAC fly in the 5th inning to extend the lead to 3-1.

ODU would respond with a three-run 7th inning to take a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, Manny Garcia delivered a 2-run single and Steele Netterville added an RBI single of his own to give the Bulldogs the lead back at 6-4.

Garcia would later score in the inning on a wild pitch to give Tech a 7-4 lead.

In the top half of the 8th inning, the wheels fell off.

ODU would score 4 runs on 3 hits in the frame to take the lead back at 8-7.

Andy Garriola would deliver the big blow with a 2-run double for the Monarchs.

Jarret Whorff (8-2) suffered the loss in relief after allowing 2 runs in 1.2 innings of work.

Offensively, Hunter Wells, Taylor Young, and Steele Netterville all collected multiple hits in the loss.

Conference USA Tournament

Tech will be back in action against UTSA in the first round of the C-USA tournament Wednesday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 4 PM.

