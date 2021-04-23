 BleedTechBlue - No. 14 Louisiana Tech to host Marshall in C-USA Series
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 06:00:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

No. 14 Louisiana Tech to host Marshall in C-USA Series

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

#14 Louisiana Tech (26-9, 12-4) will host Marshall (6-22, 2-14) in a four-game Conference USA series this weekend.

Game Times

Friday | 2 PM

Saturday | 11 AM (DH)

Sunday | 10 AM

All four games can be streamed through CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will also have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM throughout the weekend.

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-0, 1.67) vs RHP Chad Heiner (0-5, 6.30)

Saturday | RHP Jarret Whorff (6-1, 2.98) vs TBA

Saturday | LHP Cade Gibson (3-3, 6.18) vs RHP Patrick Copen (0-1, 3.86)

Sunday | TBA vs RHP Zac Addikson (0-0, 3.38)

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech split a four-game series with Southern Miss last weekend.

Over the four games, Manny Garcia had it going at the plate. The SR 1B went 7/16 (.438) with 2 HR and 6 RBI in the series.

In game two of the doubleheader Sunday afternoon, Garcia launched a walk-off two-run home run to give Tech a 7-6 win to split the series.

After a trio of tough outings, Ryan Jennings had a nice bounce back performance on the mound allowing only three earned runs in 6.2 innings of work. The right-hander struck out a career-high nine batters in earning his third win of the season.

Scouting the Thundering Herd

Marshall comes to Ruston after having split with FIU at home last weekend.

C Ryan Leitch has been the best offensive player for Marshall hitting .291 with 6 HR and 15 RBI in his freshman season.

Chad Heiner will get the start Friday afternoon. The FR right-hander allowed eight earned runs in 5.1 innings of work against FIU last weekend.

Statistical Comparison

How do LA Tech and Marshall stack up statistically? 
Statistic Louisiana Tech Marshall

Runs Per Game

7.5

3.9

Team Batting Average

.305

.244

Slugging %

.490

.394

Home Runs

41

26

Stolen Bases

16

18

ERA

3.93

7.07

Batting Average Against

.253

.277

Strikeouts Per 9 IP

7.9

8.9

Fielding %

.973

.969

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs throughout the 2021 season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}