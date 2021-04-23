BleedTechBlue - No. 14 Louisiana Tech to host Marshall in C-USA Series

No. 14 Louisiana Tech to host Marshall in C-USA Series
#14 Louisiana Tech (26-9, 12-4) will host Marshall (6-22, 2-14) in a four-game Conference USA series this weekend.
Game Times
Friday | 2 PM
Saturday | 11 AM (DH)
Sunday | 10 AM
All four games can be streamed through CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will also have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM throughout the weekend.
Pitching Probables
Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-0, 1.67) vs RHP Chad Heiner (0-5, 6.30)
Saturday | RHP Jarret Whorff (6-1, 2.98) vs TBA
Saturday | LHP Cade Gibson (3-3, 6.18) vs RHP Patrick Copen (0-1, 3.86)
Sunday | TBA vs RHP Zac Addikson (0-0, 3.38)
Scouting the Bulldogs
Louisiana Tech split a four-game series with Southern Miss last weekend.
Over the four games, Manny Garcia had it going at the plate. The SR 1B went 7/16 (.438) with 2 HR and 6 RBI in the series.
In game two of the doubleheader Sunday afternoon, Garcia launched a walk-off two-run home run to give Tech a 7-6 win to split the series.
After a trio of tough outings, Ryan Jennings had a nice bounce back performance on the mound allowing only three earned runs in 6.2 innings of work. The right-hander struck out a career-high nine batters in earning his third win of the season.
Scouting the Thundering Herd
Marshall comes to Ruston after having split with FIU at home last weekend.
C Ryan Leitch has been the best offensive player for Marshall hitting .291 with 6 HR and 15 RBI in his freshman season.
Chad Heiner will get the start Friday afternoon. The FR right-hander allowed eight earned runs in 5.1 innings of work against FIU last weekend.
Statistical Comparison
|Statistic
|Louisiana Tech
|Marshall
|
Runs Per Game
|
7.5
|
3.9
|
Team Batting Average
|
.305
|
.244
|
Slugging %
|
.490
|
.394
|
Home Runs
|
41
|
26
|
Stolen Bases
|
16
|
18
|
ERA
|
3.93
|
7.07
|
Batting Average Against
|
.253
|
.277
|
Strikeouts Per 9 IP
|
7.9
|
8.9
|
Fielding %
|
.973
|
.969
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs throughout the 2021 season.