BleedTechBlue - No. 16 Diamond Dogs stay hot, sweep Rice

Louisiana Tech (24-7, 10-2) went to Houston and swept Rice (13-18-1, 2-9-1) in a 4-game Conference USA series over the weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Fincher dominant in Tech's 6-0 win to open the series

When Jonathan Fincher takes the ball, Louisiana Tech usually finds success.

Friday night in Houston was no different.

Fincher tossed a complete game 4-hit shutout for his 6th win of the season.

The complete game shutout was Fincher's second of the season.

The left-hander is now 6-1 on the season with a 1.35 era in 53.1 IP.

Offensively, Tech scored 3 runs in the 6th and 3 more in the 8th to get its 6 runs for the evening.

Hunter Wells led the way with 4 hits and 2 RBI. Wells' single in the 8th drove in 2 runs to put the game away at 6-0.

Game 2 | 'Dogs rally late for 7-6 win

Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the 3rd inning in game one of the doubleheader on Saturday, Tech ran into some trouble.

Cade Edwards hit a 2-run HR to tie the game at 2. Later in the inning, Austin Bulman and Connor Walsh delivered run scoring hits to give Rice a 4-2 lead.

The Owls would add 2 more runs in the 5th inning on a Bradley Gneiting 2-run HR to make it 6-2.

Trailing 6-2 in the top of the 6th inning, Tech started to chip away.

With 1 out in the 6th, Philip Matulia hit a solo home run to RF to cut the lead to 6-3.

Later in the inning, Jorge Corona delivered an RBI 2B to score Cole McConnell and trim the lead to 6-4. McConnell had doubled earlier in the inning.

After Greg Martinez tossed a scoreless 6th inning on the mound for Tech, the Bulldog offense went to work in the 7th.

Taylor Young leadoff with a walk, Hunter Wells then reached on a fielder's choice, and Parker Bates reached by walk, all with no outs.

With bases loaded and Manny Garcia at the plate, a wild pitch allowed for Young to score and cut the lead to 6-5.

Later in the at-bat Garcia delivered a 2-run 2B down the LF line to give Tech a 7-6 lead.

Landon Tomkins would enter the game on the mound in the 7th and only needed 9 pitches to notch his 3rd save of the season.

Game 3 | Bulldog offense explodes in 20-6 win

Game 2 of the doubleheader was all Louisiana Tech from the get-go.

Taylor Young lead the game off with a solo home-run to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead.

Leading 1-0 in the top of the 2nd inning, Tech sent 12 hitters to the plate, collected 8 hits and scored 8 runs to take a 9-0 lead.

The Bulldogs would add 3 more runs in the 3rd on a Hunter Wells 3-run home run to RF to make it 12-0.

Rice would add a run in the 4th, before Tech would respond with 4 more runs of its own to make it 16-1 after 4.5 innings of play.

Rice would look to make it respectable by adding 4 runs in the bottom half of the frame, but the Owls would get no closer.

Louisiana Tech added 4 more runs in the 7th inning to make it 20-5 before Tyler Follis closed out the victory in the bottom half of the inning.

Offensively, Hunter Wells and Cole McConnell combined to go 6/9 at the plate with 9 RBI.

Cade Gibson earned his 3rd win of the season after allowed 5 ER in 5 innings of work.

Game 4 | Wells leads charge in 13-4 win to sweep Rice

With a sweep on the line Sunday afternoon, Tech handled its business.

For a 4th straight day, Tech would get on the board first when Adarius Myers beat out a double play ball that allowed Manny Garcia to score and make it 1-0 Tech in the 4th inning.

In the bottom half of the inning, Rice would get RBIs from Connor Walsh and Bradley Gneiting to take a 2-1 lead.

Manny Garcia would deliver a 2-run single in the top of the 5th inning to give Tech a 3-2 lead.

Leading 3-2 in the 6th, Tech took control of the game.

Kyle Hasler launched a solo home run to LF to make it 4-2 Tech with 1 out in the inning.

With 2 outs in the inning, Tech would see Taylor Young, Hunter Wells, Parker Bates, and Manny Garcia reach base which would bring Jorge Corona to the plate.

The sophomore C/DH delivered a two-RBI single up the middle to give the Bulldogs a 7-2 lead.

With Tech leading 10-4 in the 9th inning, Parker Bates turned out the lights with a 3-run HR to RF.

Jarret Whorff earned his 6th win of the season on the mound after allowed 4 runs in 6 innings of work.

Kyle Crigger worked 3 scoreless innings of relief to earn his first save of the season.

Notable Statistics from the Weekend

- Louisiana Tech outscored Rice 46-16 over the 4-game sweep.

- Hunter Wells went 11/18 (.611) with 1 HR and 7 RBI.

- Parker Bates in now hitting .439 with 1 HR and 13 RBI in 12 conference games.

- Taylor Young walked 9 times in the 4-game series.

- As of Sunday night, Louisiana Tech's RPI currently sits at 7 with 23 games remaining in the regular season.

