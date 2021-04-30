BleedTechBlue - No. 16 Diamond Dogs travel to Middle Tennessee for crucial C-USA Series

#16 Louisiana Tech (28-11, 14-6) will travel to Middle Tennessee (21-17-1, 10-9-1) for a crucial Conference USA series this weekend.

Game Times

Friday | 6 PM

Saturday | 1 PM (DH)

Sunday | 1 PM

All four games can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM throughout the weekend.

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-0, 1.79) vs RHP Aaron Brown (5-2, 4.28)

Saturday (G1) | RHP Ryan Jennings (3-3, 5.01) vs LHP Peyton Wittington (3-2, 2.90)

Saturday (G2) | LHP Cade Gibson (3-3, 5.56) vs RHP Zach Kennan (2-3, 2.85)

Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (7-1, 3.26) vs RHP Trent Seibert (1-2, 4.75)

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters the series off a disappointing split with Marshall last weekend but remain in first place in C-USA's West Division.

Parker Bates has heated up at the plate for the Bulldogs in recent weeks. The senior CF is 13/36 (.361) with 4 HR and 14 RBI over his last 10 games.

On the mound, Tech is going to need its bullpen to perform up to it capabilities. Against Marshall last weekend, nine Tech relievers combined for a 13.33 ERA over 8.1 IP. The unit as a whole has been solid all year and will need to get back to that success this weekend.

Scouting the Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee enters the series this weekend after having won three of four games over UAB last weekend.

In the four games, the Blue Raiders averaged averaged 6.75 runs per game.

SS Fausto Lopez is the igniter at the top of the lineup. Lopez is currently hitting .294 with 2 HR and 18 RBI. What makes Lopez so dangerous is the 18 stolen bases that he has on the basepaths.

As a team, MTSU has stolen 84 bases, which ranks 6th nationally.

Aaron Brown will get the start on the bump for the Blue Raiders Friday night. Brown has one of the more electric arms in the country.

The right-hander has struck out 87 hitters over just 61 innings pitched.

Statistical Comparison