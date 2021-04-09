BleedTechBlue - No. 16 Diamond Dogs travel to Rice for C-USA Series

#16 Louisiana Tech (20-7, 6-2) will hit the road for a trip to Rice (13-14-1, 2-5-1) for a 4-game Conference USA series this weekend.

Game Times

Friday | 6 PM

Saturday | 1 PM (DH)

Sunday | 1 PM

All four games can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required).

Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM throughout the weekend as well.

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (5-0, 1.62) vs RHP Blake Brogden (2-4, 5.80)

Saturday (G1) | RHP Ryan Jennings (2-2, 4.72) vs RHP Roel Garcia (1-1, 4.21)

Saturday (G2) | LHP Cade Gibson (2-2, 4.06) vs RHP Mitchell Holcomb (4-2, 4.24)

Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (5-1, 2.49) vs TBA

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech won three of four games over UAB last weekend in Ruston.

In the four-game series, the Diamond Dogs outscored the Blazers 31-14.

Adarius Myers was the star offensively throughout the weekend going 5/8 with 2 home runs and 6 RBI on is way to being named the LSWA Hitter of the Week.

On the mound, Jonathan Fincher and Jarret Whorff continued to give Lane Burroughs a solid starting effort. The duo combined to go 14 innings while allowing only one earned run.

For the season, Fincher and Whorff are a combined 10-1 with a 2.05 ERA.

Scouting the Owls

Matt Bragga is in his 3rd season as the HC at Rice. Over 2+ seasons under Bragga, the Owls are 41-61-1.

Last weekend Rice traveled to Middle Tennessee where it went 1-2-1.

The Owls won game two of the doubleheader 4-1 for its lone win of the weekend.

Offensively, Braden Comeaux leads the team with a .333 batting average to go along with 12 RBI.

On the mound, Roel Garcia will get the start Friday night. Garcia, coming off elbow surgery in 2020, has a 4.24 ERA in 24.1 IP in 2021.

Statistical Comparison