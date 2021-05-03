BleedTechBlue - No.16 Louisiana Tech Sweeps Middle Tennessee

#16 Louisiana Tech (32-11, 18-6) went on the road this weekend and swept Middle Tennessee (21-21-1, 10-13-1) in a 4-game Conference USA series.

The Bulldogs have now won 10 consecutive road games, the longest road winning streak in the nation.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game One | Tech scores in bunches early, holds on late for 9-7 win

Louisiana Tech opened game one of the series with 5 consecutive hits to take an early 3-0 lead after a half-inning of play.

In the 3-run first inning, Parker Bates, Manny Garcia, and Steele Netterville all delivered run-scoring hits.

Tech would add 2 runs in the 2nd and single runs in the 3rd, 5th, 7th, and 8th innings to get its 9 runs for the evening.

Leading 9-5 in the 9th inning, Greg Martinez would allow 2 of the first 3 Blue Raiders to reach.

Kyle Crigger would then enter the game in relief of Martinez.

Crigger would get a strikeout of JT Mabry before allowing 2 consecutive hits that would trim the Tech lead to 9-7.

The right-hander was then able to retire Daniel Freeman to secure the 9-7 win and earn his 3rd save of the season.

Jonathan Fincher earned his 7th win of the season after allowing 3 earned runs in 6 innings of work.

Offensively, Tech had 16 hits in the win.

Game Two | Jennings tosses gem, Matulia solo home-run enough in 1-0 win

Ryan Jennings stole the show in game two of the series.

The junior right-hander pitched a gem.

Jennings allowed only 5 hits and 1 walk while throwing only 86 pitches in his second complete game shutout of the season.

After surrendering 7 stolen bases the night prior, Jennings and C Jorge Corona completely shut down the MTSU running game.

Middle Tennessee attempted 3 stolen bases in the game and were caught stealing all 3 times.

Offensively, Phillip Matulia hit a solo home-run to RF in the 3rd inning which proved to be the game-winner.

The home-run was Matulia's 6th of the season.

Game Three | Young hits solo home-run in 7th to propel Tech to 5-4 win

In game two of the doubleheader Tech found itself having to play from behind for the first time in the series.

MTSU would get single runs in the 1st and 2nd innings to take an early 2-0 lead.

With 2 outs in the 4th inning, Steele Netterville would reach after an MTSU error.

The Bulldogs would make the Blue Raiders pay for the mistake.

Cole McConnell followed with a single to drive in Netterville, Jorge Corona then delivered an RBI-double, and Phil Matulia would single to CF to give Tech a 3-2 lead.

Tech would stretch its lead to 4-2 in the 6th when Netterville blasted a solo home-run to LF.

In the bottom of the 6th inning Daniel Freeman would single to CF to drive in 2 runs and tie the game at 4.

In the top half of the 7th, Taylor Young would step up to the plate.

The senior 2B would hit a solo home-run to give Tech a 5-4 lead!

In the bottom half of the 7th inning Landon Tomkins would pitch around a 2-out double to retire the side and earn Tech the series victory.

Tomkins earned his 2nd win of the season after allowing 2 earned runs in 2 innings of work.

Game Four | Tech wins 6-1 to sweep MTSU Sunday afternoon

Looking for the sweep, Tech was ready from the get-go Sunday afternoon.

In the top of the first inning Steele Netterville hit a no-doubter to LF to give Tech an early 3-0 lead.

After MTSU scored 1 run in the bottom half of the first inning, Jarret Whorff settled in on the mound.

The right-hander would go on to pitch 5 innings of 1-run ball. Whorff earned his team-leading 8th win of the season Sunday afternoon.

Tech would get single runs in the 5th, 7th, and 9th innings to get its 6 runs for the afternoon.

Kyle Crigger would relieve Whorff in the 6th inning and only allow 4 hits over his 4 innings of work in earning his 4th save of the season.

Phillip Matulia was 3/3 at the plate Sunday afternoon with a pair of walk.

Stars of the Weekend

Phillip Matulia - 8/12 (.667), 1 HR, 4 RBI

Parker Bates - 6/14 (.429), 1 RBI

Steele Netterville - 5/15 (.333), 2 HR, 4 RBI

Ryan Jennings - 7 IP, SHUTOUT

Kyle Crigger - 4.2 IP, 6 hits allowed, 5 K, 2 saves

