No. 18 LA Tech falls to #19 USM, set to face WKU in elimination game

Louisiana Tech (37-17) dropped a 4-1 decision to Southern Miss (37-17) Thursday night.

In a low scoring game, the Golden Eagles were able to execute slightly better offensively and come away with the win.

The Golden Eagles received RBI singles from Reed Trimble and Will McGillis in the 3rd and 4th innings to take a 2-0 lead.

Tech would respond with a single run of its own in the 5th inning on an RBI-single from Hunter Wells to trim the lead to 2-1.

Charlie Fischer and McGillis would each deliver again with RBI singles in the 7th and 8th innings to stretch the lead out to 4-1, which proved to be the final.

Jonathan Fincher (7-2) got the start on the mound for the Bulldogs and allowed 4 ER in 7+ innings of work.

Offensively, Phillip Matulia recorded 2 hits in the defeat for LA Tech.

Diamond Dogs to square-off with WKU Friday night

Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky (27-28) will square-off in an elimination game Friday night.

Game Time

Friday | 6:30 PM

The game can be streamed on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

Pitching Probables

RHP Jarret Whorff (8-2, 3.61) vs TBA

Scouting the Bulldogs

Jarret Whorff will make his 14th start of the season on the mound for Louisiana Tech Friday night.

Whorff leads the Bulldog pitching staff with 8 wins in 2021.

Offensively, Hunter Wells continues to swing a hot bat.

Wells is 16/29 (.551) with 3 HR and 9 RBI over his last 6 games.

Scouting the Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky earned a 10-9 extra innings victory Thursday evening against UTSA.

In the win, Jackson Gray was 3/4 with a HR and 3 RBI. Gray also walked twice.

Gray paces the Hilltoppers with a .360 average to go along with 8 HR and 32 RBI.

On the mound, Western Kentucky has a 5.41 team era.

Statistical Comparison