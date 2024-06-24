Noah Magee announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday afternoon.

Magee is a transfer right-handed pitcher form Delta State that will come to Louisiana Tech with 1 year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Magee told BleedTechBlue.com, "When I visited Louisiana Tech, it felt like a place I could call home. I also really liked the coaching staff and the direction the program is taking."

Magee appeared in a team-high 21 games in 2024 and had a 3.00 ERA in 39 innings pitched.

The Mount Olive, MS native struck out 10.4 hitters per nine innings pitched and limited opponents to a .248 batting average.

