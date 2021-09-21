OF Jonathan Hogart commits to Diamond Dogs

Hogart will come to Louisiana Tech from Wabash Valley CC in Mt. Carmel, Indiana.

The 6'2, 205-pound outfielder is a native of Madisonville, Kentucky.

As a freshman at Wabash Valley in 2021, Hogart hit .443 with 13 HR and 73 RBI in 54 games. He also stole 19 bases.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Hogart told BleedTechBlue.com, "Completely honest, everything. The coaches, facilities, the town, and just being around the guys. Feels like home and somewhere I really want to be. They made me feel very important right away. Everything they do is everything I want to be apart of and I am beyond blessed and excited for this opportunity!"

David Seifert of D1Baseball.com and Prep Baseball Report got an up close view of Hogart at the Junior College Baseball Showcase on September 10-11 and came away impressed. Seifert described Hogart's abilities, "Hogart, who can just flat out hit a baseball, continued to build off his impressive freshman campaign when he slashed .443/.542/.816 with 13 home runs and 19 stolen bases. On Friday he had a big game against Parkland, going 2-for-3 with a home run. As a JUCO left fielder his draft value may be limited, but make no mistake, Hogart rakes and will eventually end up swinging a pro stick for someone."

Hogart will join the Bulldogs baseball program in the Fall of 2022.

