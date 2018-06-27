Entering the BleedTechBlue Mock Draft, one thing was certain: Build this team around Louisiana Tech’s loaded defense, and that is exactly what I did as you will see.

First though, let’s take a look at my formidable offense.

After JFord and Jason each took a quarterback in the first two rounds, I had the luxury to wait and get my guy late. My guy, is Westin Elliot. Elliot hasn’t seen a ton of time on the field at Tech, but he can certainly get the ball to my playmakers.

At running back, I took Israel Tucker, along with a late 2018 signee, Justin Henderson. Tucker only had nine carries in 2017 but appears ready to contribute in 2018 after averaging nine yards per carry in the spring game. Most expect Henderson to come in right away and contribute with an impressive blend of power and speed.

When looking at the wide receiver position, a plethora of talent can be found. Teddy Veal is obviously Tech’s best receiver and gives Elliot a nice security blanket. Maureese Wren was signed in 2018 and gives me a huge red zone threat at 6’3, 225. Griffin Hebert is my third wide receiver, and though he is young, he’s an elite route runner who catches anything thrown in his direction.

On the offensive line, I have a couple of experienced pieces to go along with two younger prospects. Michael Rodriguez and Kody Russey both started a year ago and may be All-Conference performers in 2018. To go along with those two, I have Christian Henderson and Abraham Deflin. Henderson is an extremely athletic tackle who was signed in 2018, while Deflin is a walk-on who has proved to be an extremely hard worker.

If my offense can give me 20 points a game, I’ll beat both JFord and Jason with a stout defense at all three levels.

Jaylon Ferguson was my first round pick. How he fell to third overall is absolutely ludicrous, but I was more than happy to take him. Opposite Ferguson is Willie Baker. Baker grew up tremendously this spring and looks to be ready to provide pass rushing help in 2018.

At the defensive tackle spots, I selected two guys that have made starts throughout their Bulldog careers. Ka’Derrion Mason and Keonayte Garner provide me with two run-stuffing tackles who both play with a high motor.

While I am undersized at linebacker, I have guys who will absolutely stick you. Collin Scott will play in the middle with James Jackson and Jacorion Andrews on each side. Scott can get off blocks well, while Jackson and Andrews are skull crushers.

At cornerback I selected two shutdown guys and one young player to develop. Mike Sam is every bit as talented as Amik Robertson if you ask me. If he stays healthy, Bulldog fans will learn that in 2018. L’Jarius Sneed will start opposite Sam, and all he did was lockdown Courtland Sutton of SMU in Tech’s DXL Frisco Bowl win. Brodrick Calhoun is a true freshman corner, but I love his desire to be great. Great upside pick late in the draft.

At safety, I have Tech’s two starters. Darryl Lewis was a stud last season, and Jordan Baldwin showcased his talents numerous times last season.

While many may not think my offense has enough to win, I have eight guys on my defense who will start games in 2018. Defense Wins Championships.