BleedTechBlue - OL Calvin Harvey schedules official visit to LA Tech

Calvin Harvey announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be taking his official visit to Louisiana Tech June 24-26.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWN1cmVkIPCflJIg8J+SvChKdW5lIDI0LTI2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xBVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBMQVRlY2hGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SUEhTX0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSUEhTX0ZCPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZCSVNEQXRobGV0aWNzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGQklTREF0aGxldGljczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VQcVpWazltWFoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9V UHFaVms5bVhaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbHZpbiBIYXJ2ZXkgKEBDYWx2 aW5IYXJ2ZXk3NikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWx2 aW5IYXJ2ZXk3Ni9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MDAzODM0ODAzNTczMTQ1OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Harvey is a 6'8, 328-pound offensive tackle that plays his high school football at Ridge Point HS in Missouri City, TX. Ridge Point is the same high school that current Tech QB Aaron Allen played at. On how things are going in his recruitment with Louisiana Tech, Harvey told BleedTechBlue.com, "It's going great with Tech. I love the school and the staff, its been a really great experience overall." Harvey was a First Team All-District OT at Ridge Point in 2020.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTI3NTE4ODEvNWZmZmJmYmJkZmUyN2MxMzc4Yjdh YjZhJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=