BleedTechBlue - OL Calvin Harvey schedules official visit to LA Tech

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 09:59:10 -0500') }} football

OL Calvin Harvey schedules official visit to LA Tech

Ben Carlisle
@BCarlisle37

Calvin Harvey announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be taking his official visit to Louisiana Tech June 24-26.

Harvey is a 6'8, 328-pound offensive tackle that plays his high school football at Ridge Point HS in Missouri City, TX.

Ridge Point is the same high school that current Tech QB Aaron Allen played at.

On how things are going in his recruitment with Louisiana Tech, Harvey told BleedTechBlue.com, "It's going great with Tech. I love the school and the staff, its been a really great experience overall."

Harvey was a First Team All-District OT at Ridge Point in 2020.

In terms of which schools are on top, Harvey told BleedTechBlue.com, "LA Tech, SMU, and Houston are my top three right now. I don't know what the future holds right now so I'm trying to take an equal look at all eight of my offers."

Harvey is hoping to make a commitment to a university by August or September.

