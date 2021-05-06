BleedTechBlue - OL Calvin Harvey schedules official visit to LA Tech

Calvin Harvey announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be taking his official visit to Louisiana Tech June 24-26.
ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings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Harvey is a 6'8, 328-pound offensive tackle that plays his high school football at Ridge Point HS in Missouri City, TX.
Ridge Point is the same high school that current Tech QB Aaron Allen played at.
On how things are going in his recruitment with Louisiana Tech, Harvey told BleedTechBlue.com, "It's going great with Tech. I love the school and the staff, its been a really great experience overall."
Harvey was a First Team All-District OT at Ridge Point in 2020.
ⓘ
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t
L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTI3NTE4ODEvNWZmZmJmYmJkZmUyN2MxMzc4Yjdh
YjZhJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
In terms of which schools are on top, Harvey told BleedTechBlue.com, "LA Tech, SMU, and Houston are my top three right now. I don't know what the future holds right now so I'm trying to take an equal look at all eight of my offers."
Harvey is hoping to make a commitment to a university by August or September.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football recruiting.