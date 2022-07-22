Omar Sims commits to LA Tech
Omar Sims announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday night.
Sims spent the 2021 season at Jacksonville State and will have 4 years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2022.
On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Sims told BleedTechBlue.com, "The opportunity to compete on a high level was too hard to pass up. With the addition of Coach Cumbie and his staff, I believe great things are ahead of us. Also, I have the opportunity to be part of a new legacy at Louisiana Tech."
Sims will join a defensive tackle room that includes Keivie Rose, Rasheed Lyles, DJ Jackson and others.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open their 2022 season at Missouri on September 1st.
