Parker Bates selected in 9th round by Kansas City Royals in 2021 MLB Draft

Louisiana Tech OF Parker Bates was selected in the 9th round (259th overall) by the Kansas City Royals in the 2021 MLB Draft Monday afternoon.

Bates hit .346 with 11 HR and 62 RBI in 62 games during his senior year at Louisiana Tech.

During his time at Louisiana Tech, Bates played in a program-record 226 games while hitting .309 with 32 HR and 194 RBI.

The Tyler, TX native was an Collegiate Baseball All-American in 2020 and a three-time All-Conference USA selection during his time at Louisiana Tech.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue