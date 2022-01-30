Parker McNeil commits to LA Tech

Parker McNeil announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

McNeil spent the 2021 season at Texas Tech.

Prior to Texas Tech, McNeil spent one season at Troy and two seasons at Navarro JC.

During his time at Navarro, McNeil threw for 6,635 yards and 51 touchdowns over 21 games.

The 6'5 signal caller was named a JC All-American following the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

McNeil visited Ruston this weekend and told BleedTechBlue.com about the visit, "Man, it was awesome. I loved Ruston and everything about LA Tech."

McNeil will enter a QB room that includes Matthew Downing, Luke Anthony, Caleb Holstein and Landry Lyddy as scholarship QBs.

