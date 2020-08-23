BleedTechBlue - PF Will Allen Commits to Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech received its first commitment in the 2021 recruiting cycle Saturday afternoon when PF Will Allen committed to the Bulldogs.

It’s only right that I grind so could take of my family.. 🙏🏽 @_Bonnabelbball @JPrestonSports pic.twitter.com/IYa8WJ0x8h

Allen is a 6'8, 220-pound power forward from Bonnabel HS in Kenner, LA.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Allen told BleedTechBlue.com, "I love it up there in Ruston. I love the way the coaching staff believes in my style of play and how great I can fit in with the team.”

As a junior at Bonnabel, Allen averaged 14.6 points per game and was named Class 5A second-team All-State.

Future150 ranks Allen as the 7th best player in the state of Louisiana in the 2021 recruiting class.

Allen will be a terrific addition to Eric Konkol's squad that will enter the 2020-2021 campaign as one of the favorites to win Conference USA.

