PFF La Tech Bye Week Breakdown
Louisiana Tech is off to 7-1 (4-0 CUSA) start in 2019. The Bulldogs are the lone undefeated team in Conference USA.
The Bulldogs are currently averaging over 36 points per game and 471 yards per game, offensively. Both totals rank #1 in Conference USA.
Defensively, the Bulldogs are surrendering 23 points and 396 yards per game. The 23 points per game allowed is 3rd best in C-USA.
How have the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis? Let's take a look at the Pro Football Focus Player Grade and give you our thoughts on the top 5 players for Tech offensively, defensively, and on special teams.
|Player
|Grade
|BTB Take
|
QB J'Mar Smith
|
83.3
|
Smith is now 22-13 as the Bulldogs starting QB, having won 18 of his last 24 starts. QB1 is completing 67% of his throws and is on his way to a career-high in yards and TDs. Smith is 12th nationally in passing yards.
|
RB Justin Henderson
|
77.6
|
Henderson has 654 yards on the ground and 12 TDs. 430 of his 654 yards have come after contact. The big bruiser has been just what the doctor ordered for the Bulldogs at RB in 2019.
|
WR Malik Stanley
|
77
|
Stanley is 2nd on the team with 433 yards receiving and 3 TDs. The big target on the outside has caught 74% of throws that have come his way. It's somewhat under appreciated, but Stanley is Tech's best blocking WR as he has earned an 82.4 PFF grade in the run/short passing game.
|
WR Cee Jay Powell
|
76.8
|
The former walk-on leads Tech with 38 catches for 446 yards and 1 TD. Of his 446 yards, 238 have come after the catch. Powell has become J'Mar's security blanket and has hauled in 75% of targets that have come his way.
|
C Kody Russey
|
76.4
|
The iron man, Mr. Russey. The Bulldogs center has played more snaps than any offensive player at 533 and has allowed only 1 sack and 8 QB pressures. All-Conference performer, my friends.
|Player
|Grade
|BTB Take
|
CB Amik Robertson
|
85.5
|
43 tackles. 5 INTs. 12 PBUs. 1 sack. 1 FF. 1 FR. Only 51% of throws that have come his way have been completed. Need I say more?
|
S Darryl Lewis
|
79.9
|
Lewis has been steady in his senior year with 26 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FF. Opposing QBs only have a 46.5 passer rating when targeting the Bulldog safety.
|
NT Courtney Wallace
|
79
|
Most improved player in C-USA? Wallace has been a MAN up front. Wallace has 11 STOPs (constitutes a "failure" for the offense) and has earned an 87.1 run defense grade to lead the team.
|
CB Michael Sam
|
75.8
|
Sam defines consistency. He's earned an 80.4 run defense grade, 90.6 tackling grade and 73.7 coverage grade. He's yet to miss a tackle all season and has 1 INT and 1 PBU.
|
ILB Connor Taylor
|
74.8
|
Rock solid in the middle, Connor Taylor. 8 QB pressures, 21 STOPs, 1 INT and has allowed only 60 yards through the air on 149 coverage snaps.
|Player
|Grade
|ST Snap Count Total
|BTB Take
|
Trey Baldwin
|
74.4
|
52
|
Baldwin is playing as well on kickoff coverage as any Bulldog. His big hit against USM was one moment that sticks out to Bulldog fans.
|
Jacob Adams
|
71.1
|
66
|
Adams has 1 tackle on ST but has been the best blocker on the kickoff return team.
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
70.9
|
98
|
Barnett leads the Bulldogs with 6 ST tackles.
|
Alex Zayed
|
69.4
|
67
|
Zayed is 2nd on the team with 4 ST tackles.
|
Maqualius Turner
|
68.7
|
66
|
The only true freshman to not redshirt in 2019. Turner is a walk-on but has quickly made an impact on the coverage units.
Share with us some of your thoughts on Louisiana Tech's top players through the first 8 games of 2019.
