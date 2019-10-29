Louisiana Tech is off to 7-1 (4-0 CUSA) start in 2019. The Bulldogs are the lone undefeated team in Conference USA.

The Bulldogs are currently averaging over 36 points per game and 471 yards per game, offensively. Both totals rank #1 in Conference USA.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are surrendering 23 points and 396 yards per game. The 23 points per game allowed is 3rd best in C-USA.

How have the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis? Let's take a look at the Pro Football Focus Player Grade and give you our thoughts on the top 5 players for Tech offensively, defensively, and on special teams.