News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 07:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Player Grades | How did La Tech really perform against Grambling?

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech survived a scare Saturday afternoon when it defeated Grambling 20-14 to move to 1-1 in 2019.

While Tech jumped out to a 20-0 lead at the half, the second half was quite sluggish and at time, uninspiring.

In this article we will take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis.

Up first, the offense.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Player Grade

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

76

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

75.4

Israel Tucker

RB

69.7

Cee Jay Powell

WR

68.8

Griffin Hebert

WR

68.6

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

68.5

Javonte Woodard

WR

68.5

Willie Allen

LT

65.7

Kody Russey

C

64.8

Smoke Harris

WR

64.7

Justin Henderson

RB

64.3

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

62.5

Malik Stanley

WR

61.9

Biron Rossell

LT

60.9

J'Mar Smith

QB

60.6

Noah Pitre

TE

60

DeAndre Marcus

RB

60

Antawn Lewis

RT

58.9

Adrian Hardy

WR

56.4

Praise Okorie

WR

56.3

Josh Mote

LG/RG

55.8

Wayne Toussant

WR

55.6

Ethan Reed

RG

55

Isaiah Graham

WR

52.5

While Jaqwis Dancy only played 12 snaps, he was certainly effective while he was in there. The senior tailback looks poised to be big time piece for the Bulldogs come conference play.

One key for Tech going forward will be getting Adrian Hardy going on the outside at receiver. Hardy has just 6 catches for 69 yards through the first two games.

Now let's shift to the defense. La Tech gave up over 450 yards of total offense and was on the field for 91 plays Saturday.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Player Grade

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

73.9

Courtney Wallace

NT

73.9

Trey Baldwin

ILB

71.9

L'Jarius Sneed

S

70.2

Amik Robertson

CB

69.6

Aaron Roberson

CB

67.9

Alex Zayed

ILB

67.6

Zach Hannibal

CB

66.4

Jaiden Cole

S

65.5

Milton Williams

DE

63.8

Collin Scott

ILB

62.3

Connor Taylor

ILB

61.5

Darryl Lewis

S

60.6

Mike Sam

CB

60.5

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE

60.1

James Jackson

OLB

57.9

Willie Baker

OLB

55.8

La'Dante Davenport

DE

54.9

Tristan Allen

OLB

54.5

Steven Shaw

DE

54.3

Beejay Williamson

S

50.5

D.J. Jackson

NT

49.8

Ezekiel Barnett is a player that continues to show up week in and week out. While undersized, Barnett continues to be a consistent contributor at outside linebacker. Barnett picked up his first sack of the season on Saturday.

Courtney Wallace played 70 of 91 snaps at nose guard on Saturday and did it well. Wallace is a space eater inside but did manage to collect five tackles in the win.

Willie Baker is a player that many had high expectations for entering 2019, getting him going as a pass rush will be key for Bob Diaco's defense going forward.

Louisiana Tech will travel to Bowling Green this weekend for a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 4 PM on ESPN+. Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month for coverage on the Falcons throughout the week. We are your home for Louisiana Tech Athletics!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}