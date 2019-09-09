PFF Player Grades | How did La Tech really perform against Grambling?
Louisiana Tech survived a scare Saturday afternoon when it defeated Grambling 20-14 to move to 1-1 in 2019.
While Tech jumped out to a 20-0 lead at the half, the second half was quite sluggish and at time, uninspiring.
In this article we will take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis.
Up first, the offense.
|Player
|Position
|Player Grade
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
76
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
75.4
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
69.7
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
68.8
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
68.6
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
68.5
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
68.5
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
65.7
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
64.8
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
64.7
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
64.3
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
62.5
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
61.9
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
60.9
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
60.6
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
60
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
60
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
58.9
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
56.4
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
56.3
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
55.8
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
55.6
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
55
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
52.5
While Jaqwis Dancy only played 12 snaps, he was certainly effective while he was in there. The senior tailback looks poised to be big time piece for the Bulldogs come conference play.
One key for Tech going forward will be getting Adrian Hardy going on the outside at receiver. Hardy has just 6 catches for 69 yards through the first two games.
Now let's shift to the defense. La Tech gave up over 450 yards of total offense and was on the field for 91 plays Saturday.
|Player
|Position
|Player Grade
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
73.9
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT
|
73.9
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
71.9
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
70.2
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
69.6
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
67.9
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
67.6
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
66.4
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
65.5
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
63.8
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
62.3
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
61.5
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
60.6
|
Mike Sam
|
CB
|
60.5
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE
|
60.1
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
57.9
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB
|
55.8
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DE
|
54.9
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB
|
54.5
|
Steven Shaw
|
DE
|
54.3
|
Beejay Williamson
|
S
|
50.5
|
D.J. Jackson
|
NT
|
49.8
Ezekiel Barnett is a player that continues to show up week in and week out. While undersized, Barnett continues to be a consistent contributor at outside linebacker. Barnett picked up his first sack of the season on Saturday.
Courtney Wallace played 70 of 91 snaps at nose guard on Saturday and did it well. Wallace is a space eater inside but did manage to collect five tackles in the win.
Willie Baker is a player that many had high expectations for entering 2019, getting him going as a pass rush will be key for Bob Diaco's defense going forward.
Louisiana Tech will travel to Bowling Green this weekend for a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 4 PM on ESPN+. Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month for coverage on the Falcons throughout the week. We are your home for Louisiana Tech Athletics!