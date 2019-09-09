Louisiana Tech survived a scare Saturday afternoon when it defeated Grambling 20-14 to move to 1-1 in 2019. While Tech jumped out to a 20-0 lead at the half, the second half was quite sluggish and at time, uninspiring. In this article we will take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis. Up first, the offense.

La Tech Offense Player Position Player Grade Jaqwis Dancy RB 76 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 75.4 Israel Tucker RB 69.7 Cee Jay Powell WR 68.8 Griffin Hebert WR 68.6 Gewhite Stallworth RT 68.5 Javonte Woodard WR 68.5 Willie Allen LT 65.7 Kody Russey C 64.8 Smoke Harris WR 64.7 Justin Henderson RB 64.3 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 62.5 Malik Stanley WR 61.9 Biron Rossell LT 60.9 J'Mar Smith QB 60.6 Noah Pitre TE 60 DeAndre Marcus RB 60 Antawn Lewis RT 58.9 Adrian Hardy WR 56.4 Praise Okorie WR 56.3 Josh Mote LG/RG 55.8 Wayne Toussant WR 55.6 Ethan Reed RG 55 Isaiah Graham WR 52.5

While Jaqwis Dancy only played 12 snaps, he was certainly effective while he was in there. The senior tailback looks poised to be big time piece for the Bulldogs come conference play. One key for Tech going forward will be getting Adrian Hardy going on the outside at receiver. Hardy has just 6 catches for 69 yards through the first two games. Now let's shift to the defense. La Tech gave up over 450 yards of total offense and was on the field for 91 plays Saturday.

La Tech Defense Player Position Player Grade Ezekiel Barnett OLB 73.9 Courtney Wallace NT 73.9 Trey Baldwin ILB 71.9 L'Jarius Sneed S 70.2 Amik Robertson CB 69.6 Aaron Roberson CB 67.9 Alex Zayed ILB 67.6 Zach Hannibal CB 66.4 Jaiden Cole S 65.5 Milton Williams DE 63.8 Collin Scott ILB 62.3 Connor Taylor ILB 61.5 Darryl Lewis S 60.6 Mike Sam CB 60.5 Ka'Derrion Mason DE 60.1 James Jackson OLB 57.9 Willie Baker OLB 55.8 La'Dante Davenport DE 54.9 Tristan Allen OLB 54.5 Steven Shaw DE 54.3 Beejay Williamson S 50.5 D.J. Jackson NT 49.8