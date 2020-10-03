PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs #22 BYU
Louisiana Tech (2-1) dropped a 45-14 decision to #22 BYU (3-0) Friday night.
In the defeat, there were very few bright spots, but let's take a look at some of the guys that did play well according to Pro Football Focus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news