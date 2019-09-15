PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs Bowling Green
La Tech defeated Bowling Green 35-7 Saturday afternoon to move to 2-1 in 2019.
Let’s take a look at how each Bulldog performed during his time on the field, per Pro Football Focus.
First up, the offense.
|Player
|Position
|PFF Player Grade
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
90
|
J’Mar Smith
|
QB
|
87.9
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
83
|
Josh Mote
|
LG
|
74.4
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
73.8
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
66.7
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
66.7
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
66.3
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
65.3
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
65.3
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
65
|
Jacob Adams
|
TE/H-Back
|
62.4
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
61.9
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
61.8
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
61
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
60
|
Drake Carroll
|
TE
|
60
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
59.8
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
58.9
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
58
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
56.7
|
Josh Matthews
|
WR
|
56.3
|
Christian Henderson
|
RG
|
55.2
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
55
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
54.5
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
53.3
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
47.4
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
46.2
|
Abraham Delfin
|
C
|
46.2
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
26.2
It’s no surprise to see J’Mar Smith with such a high grade after completing 71% of his throws and hitting two deep shots.
Powell played his best game as a Bulldog out of the slot.
Certainly some work to be done on the offensive line.
Let’s now take a look at the Bulldog defense.
