PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs Bowling Green

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
La Tech defeated Bowling Green 35-7 Saturday afternoon to move to 2-1 in 2019.

Let’s take a look at how each Bulldog performed during his time on the field, per Pro Football Focus.

First up, the offense.

La Tech Offense
Player Position  PFF Player Grade

Aaron Allen

QB

90

J’Mar Smith

QB

87.9

Cee Jay Powell

WR

83

Josh Mote

LG

74.4

Smoke Harris

WR

73.8

Willie Allen

LT

66.7

Kody Russey

C

66.7

Adrian Hardy

WR

66.3

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

65.3

Antawn Lewis

RT

65.3

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

65

Jacob Adams

TE/H-Back

62.4

Malik Stanley

WR

61.9

Griffin Hebert

WR

61.8

Isaiah Graham

WR

61

Noah Pitre

TE

60

Drake Carroll

TE

60

DeAndre Marcus

RB

59.8

Ethan Reed

RG

58.9

Javonte Woodard

WR

58

Biron Rossell

LT

56.7

Josh Matthews

WR

56.3

Christian Henderson

RG

55.2

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

55

Praise Okorie

WR

54.5

Wayne Toussant

WR

53.3

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

47.4

Justin Henderson

RB

46.2

Abraham Delfin

C

46.2

Westin Elliott

QB

26.2

It’s no surprise to see J’Mar Smith with such a high grade after completing 71% of his throws and hitting two deep shots.

Powell played his best game as a Bulldog out of the slot.

Certainly some work to be done on the offensive line.

Let’s now take a look at the Bulldog defense.

To continue reading, please join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month.

PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

