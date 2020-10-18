PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs Marshall
Louisiana Tech dropped its first conference game of the season Saturday night when they fell to Marshall 35-17.
Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, according to Pro Football Focus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news