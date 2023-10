Louisiana Tech dropped its second straight Conference USA game with a loss at Middle Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Hank Bachmeier came off the bench at quarterback and shined for the Bulldogs. The Boise State transfer finished 16/24 (67%) for 178 yards and 1 TD in a quarter-and-a-half of play.

Let's take a look at how the PFF Player Grades in their entirety from the loss.