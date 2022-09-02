PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs Missouri
Louisiana Tech dropped a 52-24 decision at Missouri to open the 2022 season on Thursday night.
Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, according to Pro Football Focus.
|Player
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Details
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
89.6
|
Caught 5 of 6 targets for 121 yards and 2 TDs
|
QB Parker McNeil
|
86.2
|
7/11 (64%), 142 yards, 2 TD, 2 big-time throws
|
RB Greg Garner
|
63
|
78.1 pass blocking grade, caught 3 of 3 targets for 13 yards
|
QB Matthew Downing
|
62.1
|
19/35 (54%) for 185 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 2 turnover worthy plays, 1 intentional grounding
|
LG Bert Hale
|
61.1
|
Played 7 snaps
|
C Ray Kelly
|
61
|
Played 6 snaps
|
TE/WR Griffin Hebert
|
61
|
Caught 3 of 7 targets for 93 yards, 1 TD, 1 drop
|
TE Nathan Jones
|
60
|
Played 2 snaps
|
LT Jonah Brewster
|
60
|
Played 1 snap
|
LG Josh Mote
|
59.9
|
Allowed 1 QB pressure in 47 pass blocking snaps
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
59.7
|
Played 2 snaps
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
59.5
|
Allowed 1 QB pressure is 52 pass blocking snaps in first career start
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
57.5
|
2 carries for 5 yards,
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
57.4
|
Caught 5 of 7 targets for 43 yards, 46-yard punt return
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
56
|
Played 6 snaps
|
WR Tahj Magee
|
55.2
|
Caught 2/2 targets for 17 yards
|
WR Praise Okorie
|
54.4
|
Played 7 snaps
|
WR Tre Harris
|
54.3
|
Caught 5/12 targets for 27 yards, 3 drops
|
TE/WR Ivan Thomas
|
54.2
|
Caught 0/1 targets
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
54
|
Caught 1/1 targets for 7 yards
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
53.7
|
Allowed 3 QB pressures, 1 QB hit
|
RB Marquis Crosby
|
51.5
|
7 carries for 23 yards
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
48.3
|
Caught 0/1 targets
|
LT Dakota White
|
46.1
|
Allowed 4 QB pressures, 1 sack, and 3 QB hits
|
RG Isaac Ellis
|
41.2
|
Allowed 2 QB pressures, 1 sack
I think anyone watching the game for the Bulldogs on Thursday night would agree that Cyrus Allen and Parker McNeil were the top two performers on the offensive side.
Carson Bruno more than held his own at right tackle in his first career start as a redshirt freshman.
Tech will need better efforts from Dakota White and Isaac Ellis on the offensive line going forward.
