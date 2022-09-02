News More News
PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs Missouri

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech dropped a 52-24 decision at Missouri to open the 2022 season on Thursday night.

Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis, according to Pro Football Focus.

LA Tech Offense
WR Cyrus Allen

89.6

Caught 5 of 6 targets for 121 yards and 2 TDs

QB Parker McNeil

86.2

7/11 (64%), 142 yards, 2 TD, 2 big-time throws

RB Greg Garner

63

78.1 pass blocking grade, caught 3 of 3 targets for 13 yards

QB Matthew Downing

62.1

19/35 (54%) for 185 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 2 turnover worthy plays, 1 intentional grounding

LG Bert Hale

61.1

Played 7 snaps

C Ray Kelly

61

Played 6 snaps

TE/WR Griffin Hebert

61

Caught 3 of 7 targets for 93 yards, 1 TD, 1 drop

TE Nathan Jones

60

Played 2 snaps

LT Jonah Brewster

60

Played 1 snap

LG Josh Mote

59.9

Allowed 1 QB pressure in 47 pass blocking snaps

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

59.7

Played 2 snaps

RT Carson Bruno

59.5

Allowed 1 QB pressure is 52 pass blocking snaps in first career start

RB Charvis Thornton

57.5

2 carries for 5 yards,

WR Smoke Harris

57.4

Caught 5 of 7 targets for 43 yards, 46-yard punt return

RG Jerren Gilbert

56

Played 6 snaps

WR Tahj Magee

55.2

Caught 2/2 targets for 17 yards

WR Praise Okorie

54.4

Played 7 snaps

WR Tre Harris

54.3

Caught 5/12 targets for 27 yards, 3 drops

TE/WR Ivan Thomas

54.2

Caught 0/1 targets

WR Julien Lewis

54

Caught 1/1 targets for 7 yards

C Abraham Delfin

53.7

Allowed 3 QB pressures, 1 QB hit

RB Marquis Crosby

51.5

7 carries for 23 yards

WR Kyle Maxwell

48.3

Caught 0/1 targets

LT Dakota White

46.1

Allowed 4 QB pressures, 1 sack, and 3 QB hits

RG Isaac Ellis

41.2

Allowed 2 QB pressures, 1 sack

I think anyone watching the game for the Bulldogs on Thursday night would agree that Cyrus Allen and Parker McNeil were the top two performers on the offensive side.

Carson Bruno more than held his own at right tackle in his first career start as a redshirt freshman.

Tech will need better efforts from Dakota White and Isaac Ellis on the offensive line going forward.

