{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 07:56:26 -0600') }}

PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs North Texas

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech (8-1, 5-0) earned a 52-17 Homecoming win over North Texas (4-6, 3-3) Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis according to Pro Football Focus.

La Tech Offense
Player Position PFF Player Grade

DeAndre Marcus

RB

82.9

Isaiah Graham

WR

76.7

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

75.4

Josh Mote

LG/RG

72.6

Jawaun Johnson

RB

72.4

Isaiah Graham only played 18 snaps but made the most of it with his 80 yard touchdown catch. The speedster from Bastrop is averaging nearly 22 yards per catch in 2019.

Jawaun Johnson was converted to running back from receiver two weeks ago and played well in his first action. The former Cal signee had 43 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

{{ article.author_name }}