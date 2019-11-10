Isaiah Graham only played 18 snaps but made the most of it with his 80 yard touchdown catch. The speedster from Bastrop is averaging nearly 22 yards per catch in 2019.

Jawaun Johnson was converted to running back from receiver two weeks ago and played well in his first action. The former Cal signee had 43 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

