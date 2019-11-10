PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs North Texas
Louisiana Tech (8-1, 5-0) earned a 52-17 Homecoming win over North Texas (4-6, 3-3) Saturday afternoon.
Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis according to Pro Football Focus.
|Player
|Position
|PFF Player Grade
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
82.9
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
76.7
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
75.4
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
72.6
|
Jawaun Johnson
|
RB
|
72.4
Isaiah Graham only played 18 snaps but made the most of it with his 80 yard touchdown catch. The speedster from Bastrop is averaging nearly 22 yards per catch in 2019.
Jawaun Johnson was converted to running back from receiver two weeks ago and played well in his first action. The former Cal signee had 43 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
If you'd like to continue reading, join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for La Tech Athletics.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news