PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs Northwestern State
Louisiana Tech (2-1) earned a 51-21 victory over Northwestern State in front of 19,152 Bulldog fans on Saturday night.
Let's take a look at how the squad performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.
|Player
|PFF Player Grade
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
84.2
|
RB Keith Willis
|
83.9
|
WR Koby Duru
|
77.1
|
RB Tyre Shelton
|
74.6
|
TE Nate Jones
|
68.2
|
RB Keldric Moody
|
67.7
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
66
|
WR Zyion Claville
|
65.7
|
LG Elijah Bowser
|
65.3
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
64.4
|
RT Brett Canis
|
63.6
|
LG Bert Hale
|
62.8
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
61.9
|
LT Hayden Christman
|
61.5
|
C Landon Nelson
|
61.4
|
C Ray Kelly
|
60.6
|
WR Dakota Williams
|
60.1
|
RG Jonah Brewster
|
60.1
|
LT Kenneth Bannister
|
59.3
|
WR Dedrick Latulas
|
58.9
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
58.8
|
WR Marlion Jackson
|
57.3
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
56.5
|
TE Eli Finley
|
56
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
55.1
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
53.2
|
WR Decoldest Crawford
|
52.2
|
WR Bud Holloway
|
51.9
|
LT Dakota White
|
50.2
|
RG Biron Rossell
|
48.6
|
TE John Locke
|
46
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
43.6
|
QB Jack Turner
|
38.6
