PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Memphis

Louisiana Tech (5-3) will host Memphis (5-3) in a 3-game series at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 4 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (273-164 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Memphis HC | Matt Riser (28-35 in his 2nd season at Memphis)

Pitching Probables | RHP Grant Hubka (1-1, 4.32) vs RHP Seth Garner (0-0, 3.72), LHP Luke Cooley (2-0, 0.84) vs LHP David Case(1-0, 7.00), TBA vs RHP Caden Robinson (0-1, 7.25)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Michael Ballard (.387, 2 HR, 8 RBI), Garrison Berkley (.379, 2 2B, 3B), Eli Berch (.320, 3 RBI) Logan Forsythe (4 app, 6 IP, 5 K, 1.50 ERA), Nate Crider (3 app, 5.2 IP, 8 K, 0.00 ERA), Blake Hooks (3 app, 5.1 IP, 3 K, 1.69 ERA)

Louisiana Tech suffered a 6-5 defeat to Lamar on Tuesday night in a dramatic contest.

Brody Drost was thrown out at the plate on a 7-6-2 putout to end the game after Eli Berch had smoked a double with two outs.

Zeb Ruddell is starting to heat up at the plate for the Bulldogs. The left fielder from Monroe, LA is 2/5 (.400) with 3 walks over his last two games.

Brooks Roberson allowed only 1 earned run in 5.2 innings of work against Southern Miss last weekend. The freshman from Lubbock, TX did not allow a hit and struck out 7.

Scouting the Tigers

Key Players | Shane Cox (.346, 2 HR, 8 RBI), Will Vasseur (.333, 2 RBI), James Smith IV (.333, 1 HR, 9 RBI), Luke Ellis (2 app, 7 IP, 6 K, 0.00 ERA), Will Howell (2 app, 3 IP, 5 K, 0.00 ERA), Hayden Donahue (3 app, 3.1 IP, 1 K, 0.00 ERA)

Matt Riser's team comes to Ruston with a 5-3 record in 2025 after suffering a 9-8 defeat against Little Rock on Tuesday night.

The Tigers are hitting .232 as a team and are averaging 6.4 runs per game.

Shane Cox has gotten off to a nice start hitting .346 with 2 HR and 8 RBI through the first 8 games of the season.

David Case has struck out 14 hitters in 9 innings for a Tigers pitching staff that has a 3.58 ERA, collectively.

