PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Sam Houston State

Louisiana Tech (18-10, 7-8) will wrap a three-game road trip at Sam Houston State (11-17, 4-11) on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 4:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, TX

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (55-38 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Sam Houston State HC | Chris Mudge (32-29 in his 2nd season at Sam Houston State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech dropped a 64-63 heartbreaker at Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Braxton Bayless scored a game-high 27 points for the Hilltoppers and hit the game-winner with 0.4 seconds remaining in the contest.

For the Bulldogs, Amaree Abram continued his stellar play with 21 points on 6/9 shooting from the field.

AJ Bates came off the bench to score 14 points in 29 minutes of action.

Scouting the Bearkats

Sam Houston State is playing its best basketball at the right time of year and has won three of its last four games.

Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 24 points per game on 56% shooting from the field over that four-game stretch for the Bearkats.

For the season, Sam Houston State is averaging 75.5 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field.

---

