PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs ODU

Louisiana Tech dropped its 4th straight game at ODU in Norfolk, VA over the weekend.

Let's take a look at how some of the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis against the Monarchs according to Pro Football Focus.

LA Tech Offense
Player PFF Player Grade

QB Austin Kendall

81.9

WR Tre Harris

69

RB Greg Garner

69

WR Samuel Emilus

62.4

LT Dakota White

61.6

RT/TE Jerren Gilbert

60

LG Josh Mote

59.8

QB JD Head

59.6

WR Isaiah Graham

58.9

WR Bub Means

58.2

RG Kellton Hollins

57.2

WR Smoke Harris

56.8

C Abraham Delfin

56.6

RB Marcus Williams

56.3

RG Samuel Williams

56.2

LT Biron Rossell

54.9

WR Griffin Hebert

54.1

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks

53.5

TE Jacob Adams

38

RT Chris Fournier

33.8

Austin Kendall was pressured on 43% of his drop backs. Against pressure, Kendall finished 10/15 (67%) for 140 yards.

Dakota White had his best game of the year allowing only 1 QB pressure on 28 pass blocking snaps.

Smoke Harris hauled in 7 of 9 targets for 64 yards in the game.

Chris Fournier allowed 8 QB pressures (3 QB hits) in 49 pass blocking snaps.

LA Tech Defense
Player PFF Player Grade

S Khalil Ladler

82.4

DT Keivie Rose

78.5

LB Allen Walker

71.2

DE Willie Baker

71.2

DE Ben Bell

70.2

LB Joren Dickey

67.2

LB Ezekiel Barnett

67.2

S Marquallius Turner

66.7

DE Mykol Clark

66.2

S Beejay Williamson

65.6

DT DJ Jackson

65.2

CB Zach Hannibal

64.5

DE Joe Mason

64.1

CB Cedric Woods

63.4

LB Kody Fulp

62.8

CB Baylen Buchanan

60.7

CB Elijah Hamilton

59.8

LB Tyler Grubbs

58.8

LB Maki Carabin

55.4

LB Trey Baldwin

55

DE Deshon Hall

53.9

DE Kershawn Fisher

51.3

S Jaiden Cole

50.3

DT Tristan Allen

44

DT Rasheed Lyles

31.6

Khalil Ladler might have played his best game as a Bulldog on Saturday. The one FF and FR really sticks out.

Keivie Rose continues to play excellent football from his DT position. Rose led the Bulldogs with 4 QB pressures in 19 pass rush snaps on Saturday.

ODU was just 1/4 for 10 yards when targeting Baylen Buchanan in coverage.

Tech had 19 missed tackles against the Monarchs. Trey Baldwin had the most with 4.

