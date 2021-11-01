PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs ODU
Louisiana Tech dropped its 4th straight game at ODU in Norfolk, VA over the weekend.
Let's take a look at how some of the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis against the Monarchs according to Pro Football Focus.
|Player
|PFF Player Grade
|
QB Austin Kendall
|
81.9
|
WR Tre Harris
|
69
|
RB Greg Garner
|
69
|
WR Samuel Emilus
|
62.4
|
LT Dakota White
|
61.6
|
RT/TE Jerren Gilbert
|
60
|
LG Josh Mote
|
59.8
|
QB JD Head
|
59.6
|
WR Isaiah Graham
|
58.9
|
WR Bub Means
|
58.2
|
RG Kellton Hollins
|
57.2
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
56.8
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
56.6
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
56.3
|
RG Samuel Williams
|
56.2
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
54.9
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
54.1
|
RB Keyon Henry-Brooks
|
53.5
|
TE Jacob Adams
|
38
|
RT Chris Fournier
|
33.8
Austin Kendall was pressured on 43% of his drop backs. Against pressure, Kendall finished 10/15 (67%) for 140 yards.
Dakota White had his best game of the year allowing only 1 QB pressure on 28 pass blocking snaps.
Smoke Harris hauled in 7 of 9 targets for 64 yards in the game.
Chris Fournier allowed 8 QB pressures (3 QB hits) in 49 pass blocking snaps.
|Player
|PFF Player Grade
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
82.4
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
78.5
|
LB Allen Walker
|
71.2
|
DE Willie Baker
|
71.2
|
DE Ben Bell
|
70.2
|
LB Joren Dickey
|
67.2
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
67.2
|
S Marquallius Turner
|
66.7
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
66.2
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
65.6
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
65.2
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
64.5
|
DE Joe Mason
|
64.1
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
63.4
|
LB Kody Fulp
|
62.8
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
60.7
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
59.8
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
58.8
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
55.4
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
55
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
53.9
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
51.3
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
50.3
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
44
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
31.6
Khalil Ladler might have played his best game as a Bulldog on Saturday. The one FF and FR really sticks out.
Keivie Rose continues to play excellent football from his DT position. Rose led the Bulldogs with 4 QB pressures in 19 pass rush snaps on Saturday.
ODU was just 1/4 for 10 yards when targeting Baylen Buchanan in coverage.
Tech had 19 missed tackles against the Monarchs. Trey Baldwin had the most with 4.