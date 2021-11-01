PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs ODU

Let's take a look at how some of the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis against the Monarchs according to Pro Football Focus.

Louisiana Tech dropped its 4th straight game at ODU in Norfolk, VA over the weekend.

Austin Kendall was pressured on 43% of his drop backs. Against pressure, Kendall finished 10/15 (67%) for 140 yards.

Dakota White had his best game of the year allowing only 1 QB pressure on 28 pass blocking snaps.

Smoke Harris hauled in 7 of 9 targets for 64 yards in the game.

Chris Fournier allowed 8 QB pressures (3 QB hits) in 49 pass blocking snaps.