PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs Rice
Although it wasn’t pretty, Louisiana Tech (4-1, 2-0) defeated Rice (0-5, 0-1) by a score of 23-20 in overtime Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at how the Bulldogs performed individually, per Pro Football Focus.
La Tech Offense
|Player
|Position
|PFF Player Grade
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
74.5
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
70.1
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
70.0
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
66.1
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
65.3
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
64.2
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
62.2
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
60.0
|
Abraham Delfin
|
C
|
60.0
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
59.7
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
57.8
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
57.3
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
55.6
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
54.7
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
53.3
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
52.5
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
52.1
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
51.6
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
47.5
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
46.3
