{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 08:44:53 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs Rice

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Although it wasn’t pretty, Louisiana Tech (4-1, 2-0) defeated Rice (0-5, 0-1) by a score of 23-20 in overtime Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at how the Bulldogs performed individually, per Pro Football Focus.

La Tech Offense
Player Position PFF Player Grade

Cee Jay Powell

WR

74.5

J'Mar Smith

QB

70.1

Justin Henderson

RB

70.0

Adrian Hardy

WR

66.1

Kody Russey

C

65.3

Willie Allen

LT

64.2

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

62.2

Noah Pitre

TE

60.0

Abraham Delfin

C

60.0

Josh Mote

LG/RG

59.7

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

57.8

Smoke Harris

WR

57.3

Wayne Toussant

WR

55.6

Antawn Lewis

RT

54.7

Isaiah Graham

WR

53.3

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

52.5

Ethan Reed

RG

52.1

Griffin Hebert

WR

51.6

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

47.5

Malik Stanley

WR

46.3

