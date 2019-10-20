News More News
PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs Southern Miss

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech (6-1, 3-0) picked up its sixth consecutive win Saturday afternoon with a 45-30 win over Southern Miss (4-3, 2-1).

The Bulldogs got solid performances from multiple players on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

J'Mar Smith completed 67% of his throws for 325 yards and 1 touchdown. Smith also added another 22 yards on the ground with a a rushing touchdown.

Justin Henderson had 111 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns.

Malik Stanley had a career-high 212 yards receiving and 1 touchdown.

Defensively, Ka'Derrion Mason had a career day with 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

Willie Baked added 10 tackles and 3 TFL.

Amik Robertson played one of the best games of his career with 3 INTs.

Let's take a further look at how the Bulldogs performed individually according to Pro Football Focus with some detail added to why a player was graded in the manner that he was.

La Tech Offense
Player Position PFF Player Grade

Malik Stanley

WR

86.1

J'Mar Smith

QB

78

Justin Henderson

RB

71

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

68.1

Griffin Hebert

WR

66.9

Ethan Reed

RG

64.9

Willie Allen

LT

62.4

Cee Jay Powell

WR

62

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

60.6

Antawn Lewis

RT

60.1

Jacob Adams

TE/H-Back

60

Noah Pitre

TE

59.9

Isaiah Graham

WR

57.5

Wayne Toussant

WR

57.4

Kody Russey

C

56.8

Josh Mote

LG/RG

55.8

Smoke Harris

WR

55.6

Javonte Woodard

WR

54.9

Israel Tucker

RB

54.1

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

50.2

DeAndre Marcus

RB

44.5

