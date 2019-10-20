PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs Southern Miss
Louisiana Tech (6-1, 3-0) picked up its sixth consecutive win Saturday afternoon with a 45-30 win over Southern Miss (4-3, 2-1).
The Bulldogs got solid performances from multiple players on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
J'Mar Smith completed 67% of his throws for 325 yards and 1 touchdown. Smith also added another 22 yards on the ground with a a rushing touchdown.
Justin Henderson had 111 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns.
Malik Stanley had a career-high 212 yards receiving and 1 touchdown.
Defensively, Ka'Derrion Mason had a career day with 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.
Willie Baked added 10 tackles and 3 TFL.
Amik Robertson played one of the best games of his career with 3 INTs.
Let's take a further look at how the Bulldogs performed individually according to Pro Football Focus with some detail added to why a player was graded in the manner that he was.
|Player
|Position
|PFF Player Grade
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
86.1
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
78
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
71
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
68.1
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
66.9
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
64.9
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
62.4
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
62
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
60.6
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
60.1
|
Jacob Adams
|
TE/H-Back
|
60
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
59.9
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
57.5
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
57.4
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
56.8
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
55.8
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
55.6
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
54.9
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
54.1
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
50.2
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
44.5
To continue reading, please join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for La Tech Athletics.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news