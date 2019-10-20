Louisiana Tech (6-1, 3-0) picked up its sixth consecutive win Saturday afternoon with a 45-30 win over Southern Miss (4-3, 2-1).

The Bulldogs got solid performances from multiple players on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

J'Mar Smith completed 67% of his throws for 325 yards and 1 touchdown. Smith also added another 22 yards on the ground with a a rushing touchdown.

Justin Henderson had 111 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns.

Malik Stanley had a career-high 212 yards receiving and 1 touchdown.

Defensively, Ka'Derrion Mason had a career day with 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

Willie Baked added 10 tackles and 3 TFL.

Amik Robertson played one of the best games of his career with 3 INTs.

Let's take a further look at how the Bulldogs performed individually according to Pro Football Focus with some detail added to why a player was graded in the manner that he was.