 BleedTechBlue - PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs Southern Miss
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-20 08:30:45 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs Southern Miss

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 31-30 Saturday night to get their regular season off to a tremendous start.

Luke Anthony connected with Griffin Hebert for a 5-yard TD with just 14 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs the win.

Let's take a look at the Pro Football Focus Player Grades from the win. Keep in mind, 70 is considered "starter" level.

La Tech Offense
Player Position PFF Player Grade

Griffin Hebert

WR

73.2

Smoke Harris

WR

71.3

Adrian Hardy

WR

70.2

Greg Garner

RB

68.7

Jonah Brewster

RG

67.3

