BleedTechBlue - PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs Southern Miss

PFF Player Grades | La Tech vs Southern Miss
Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 31-30 Saturday night to get their regular season off to a tremendous start.
Luke Anthony connected with Griffin Hebert for a 5-yard TD with just 14 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs the win.
Let's take a look at the Pro Football Focus Player Grades from the win. Keep in mind, 70 is considered "starter" level.
La Tech Offense
|Player
|Position
|PFF Player Grade
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
73.2
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
71.3
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
70.2
|
Greg Garner
|
RB
|
68.7
|
Jonah Brewster
|
RG
|
67.3
