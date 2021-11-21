PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs Southern Miss
Louisiana Tech is now 3-8 overall and 2-5 in C-USA play after a 35-19 defeat against Southern Miss Friday night.
How did the Bulldogs perform on an individual basis against the Golden Eagles according to Pro Football Focus? Not good.
Let's take a look.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news